This past month The Newport Plain Talk completed one hundred and twenty years of continuously reporting the news of Newport and Cocke County. At least eleven other newspapers have been published here over the years, but, originating in 1900, the Newport Plain Talk has outlasted them all.
America's first newspaper was Publick Occurences Both Foreign and Domestick, which was published in Boston in 1690. After only one issue, it was suppressed by the government. Beginning in 1704, the Boston News Leader became America's first weekly newspaper and the Pennsylvania Evening Post, published in 1783, was the first daily. Early newspapers were very different in size and appearance from today's papers, but the primary mission of informing the public has not changed.
Our Founding Fathers recognized the importance for a free people to have a free press. The first amendment of the Bill of Rights included freedom of the press as one of the "big five" individual freedoms. None of those freedoms has remained unchallenged, but so far, after more than two centuries, all still stand.
Political expression was the original purpose of the American newspaper. With political commentaries, editors were powerful forces in in state and local affairs and could easily sway public opinion. What was printed in a newspaper was often considered by many as gospel. The skillful pen of an editor could often make or break a candidate or an elected official.
Major cities and many small towns often had separate newspapers of opposing political views. The Knoxville Journal was a daily Republican paper distributed in the morning and mailed throughout East Tennessee whereas the Knoxville News Sentinel was Democratic and came out in the afternoons. Although each paper had its own offices and editorial staff, in the latter years, both papers were printed on the same presses.
Existent issues indicate that the Cocke County newspapers were definite in their political views, indicating a stronger Democratic force than is here today. On January 31, 1897, the Knoxville Journal and Tribune reported that the officials of Newport's new city government were all Democrats; the article even included pictures of the men. In more recent years, the Newport Plain Talk held a more Democratic stand where the Cocke County Banner was Republican (as was any newspaper with which Judge Shepherd was affiliated.)
The name W.C. Anderson is foremost in the history of the Newport Plain Talk. He is generally remembered now as its founder, but the Knoxville Sentinel, June 23, 1900 (as reported in the Mossy Creek Watchman) and the Morristown Republican, June 30, 1900, both report that the new paper was owned by a stock company. The stockholders had elected Mr. Anderson as president and R.T. Noe, "a practical newspaper man," would be the manager and foreman. However, the Chattanooga Daily Times, The Comet [Johnson City] and the Morristown Gazette at that time all refer to the paper as being Mr. Anderson's and being Republican.
The name Plain Talk reportedly came from Mr. Anderson's statement that he wanted to "do some plain talking around here." This was related to his 1896 defeat to be Tennessee's First Congressional District Representative. He lost the nomination in the Republican primary. It wasn't until 1909 that "Newport" was added to the masthead.
The presses were purchased from the owners of the Mossy Creek Visitor which had ceased publication. (Mossy Creek is now known as Jefferson City.). The equipment arrived by rail here 26 June 1900. Some fifty years later Mr. P.T. Bauman (grandfather of Pat Mason) told of having helped unload the equipment.
Trying to determine the first issue date has been problematic. The earliest existing issue was dated Saturday, December 1, 1900. 1900 references in other papers show dates on Thursday and Tuesday. The Comet, Thursday, July 12, 1900, mentions having the "interesting journal on our table," so the first issue probably was Thursday, July 5th or Saturday, July 7th. The Chattanooga Daily Times of July 13th said that the first issue urged [Republican] harmony and said the "Brownlow and Evans fight should terminate by the withdrawal of both tickets to be followed by a ticket acceptable to both factions."
The above is in reference to the feud of Tennessee Republicans; Walter P. Brownlow (Johnson City) led one faction and H. Clay Evans (Chattanooga) the other. The Chattanooga Daily Times, July 15, 1900, reported that the Plain Talk belonged to the Evans wing of the party but The Comet said "it flys [sic] the Brownlow flag." Sadly there are no issues available to settle that discrepancy. No question, it was Republican.
Mr. Anderson managed the paper until his death in 1902, when it was taken over by his sons Hubert and Robert until 1906 when Hubert and his uncle M.A. Roadman assumed charge. From 1908 until February 1909, Mr. Roadman was in charge until he accepted a position with the American Tobacco Company and ceded management back to Hubert and Robert.
In August 1909, the Andersons sold the paper to Bruce I. Susong. Mr. Susong claimed that the paper would be politically independent, but a fellow publication pointed out that he seemed to only be supporting Republican candidates.
Mr. Susong sold the Newport Plain Talk to Mrs. Tom (Lena) Campbell in May 1914. Mrs. Campbell made the purchase in part to celebrate the recently enacted law that a married woman could own a business in her own right. She hired her husband as editor and a competing paper announced that the Plain Talk would now be Democratic.
The following was said about Mr. Campbell on June 10, 1918, in the Knoxville Journal and Tribune: "Mr. Campbell is one of the progressive weekly editors of East Tennessee. His offices in Newport present more of the daily atmosphere than that of the weekly. He has a late model linotype machine and has a press that makes a cleanly printed paper."
The Campbells sold the paper to Urey K. Goodwin for ten thousand dollars in September 1920. Mr. Campbell then went totally into the real estate business. The first issue under Mr. Goodwin's management was September 27, 1920. He kept the paper only fourteen months, selling it back to Mr. Campbell in December 1921.
R.P. Sulte purchased the Newport Plain Talk on February 15, 1926. Sulte was a career newspaperman and had worked in Harriman, Rockwood and Knoxville before coming to Newport. He was well-known across the state for his editorials and was active in press associations. He was the late Clyde Driskill, Jr.'s grandfather.
In April 1939, the Newport Plain Talk and the Cocke County Tribune (owned by George R. Shepherd) merged to become the Plain Talk and Tribune. Mr. Sulte died in 1941 and in March 1942, Judge Shepherd purchased Mrs. Sulte's interest. Jack Shepherd, Sr. became editor. Mr. Shepherd held the paper until January 1960 when he sold it to Mrs. E.O. Susong and Mr. and Mrs. John M. Jones. Jack Shepherd remained as editor and A.L. Petrey came here as Business Manager. In 1965 the name of the paper reverted to The Newport Plain Talk.
Later in 1960, Mr. Shepherd left to take a job with the Department of Labor in Nashville and Arthur Petrey became editor and later co-publisher, a position he held until his death in 1981. He was succeeded by his widow Nancy who managed the paper until 1993. She was followed by David Popiel.
The Jones family sold their publishing network in 2016 to Adams Publishing Group and Seth Butler was named editor and publisher in 2017, followed by Duane Uhls in 2019.
On February 25, 1915, Mrs. T.H. Campbell, then editor of the Newport Plain Talk, made this prophetic observation: The Plain Talk has had a varied career and many ups and downs…but it has passed the danger mark and will live on and on, even after its present owners have passed over the river. It stands for Newport and Cocke County first, East Tennessee next…
The Newport Plain Talk - well into its second century!
