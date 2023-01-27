ETSU 1

ETSU’s players celebrated big-time following their win over Western Carolina on Thursday, January 26, 2023, inside Brooks Gym in Johnson City.

 ETSUBucs.com

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. – A new season-high for blocks and a complete effort all-around guided ETSU women’s basketball to a third consecutive win on Thursday, as the Bucs dominated nearby rival Western Carolina with a 70-39 victory in Brooks Gym.

The Bucs had nearly every statistical advantage and used a 14-0 run to build an early lead. Ahead 18-10 at the start of the second quarter, a quick basket by Nevaeh Brown extended the lead to double-digits — a double-digit lead that lasted for good.

