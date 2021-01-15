Jeannie Kay Miller Gregg, age 51, of Newport, passed away Wednesday, January 13, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Miller and brother, Scott Miller.
She is survived by her mother, Wilma Miller, daughter, Katie Gregg, brothers, Johnny (Betty Jo) Miller, Bill Miller (Julie Mason), Donovan Miller, sister Keatyn Miller, fiancee Billy Driskill, and son-of-the-heart, Josh (Kari) Driskill, and several other extended family members and friends.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, January 16, 2021 at 2 p.m. in the Miller Family Cemetery with Rev. Fred Cagle and Rev. Josh Spurgeon officiating.
Brown Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Ms. Jeannie Miller Gregg
