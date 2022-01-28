ROGERSVILLE—It was a special night in Rogersville on Wednesday as the Lady Warriors and Warriors capped off their seasons with victories in the TMSAA Area 3 championship games.
The Lady Warriors knocked off Rogersville City, 42-17, while the Warriors defeated Bulls Gap by a final score of 54-21.
Several players took home hardware in addition to the championship trophies.
Karmine Shropshire, Meredith Grooms, Maddux Carter and Maddox Holt were named All Tournament. Hayden Carter and Will Sutton received the greatest honor, in addition to the All Tournament nods, as they were both named tournament MVPs.
The teams will advance to the Class A, Section 1 tournament that has been slated for January 29 through February 5 at John Sevier Middle School in Kingsport. If either team were to advance, they would play in the State Tournament in Murfreesboro starting February 12.
LADY WARRIORS 42, ROGERSVILLE CITY 17
The Lady Warriors did what they have done most of the season in their championship game and that’s dominate their opponent. Tournament MVP Hayden Carter led the way for NGS with 15 points in the contest. She was followed closely by Meredith Grooms with 11.
The opening quarter set the tone for the Lady Warriors who pounced on Rogersville City. Five NGS players recorded baskets in the frame with Karmine Shropshire scoring four points. The Lady Warriors held a 13-6 lead after the first quarter of play.
Second quarter action saw the Lady Warriors start making shots from behind the arc. Grooms would knock down a pair of threes in the period and Carter added one of her own for good measure. Ellie Proffitt hit her second shot of the game as NGS matched its first quarter point total in the second. At the half the Lady Warriors led 26-12.
The Lady Warriors defense stepped up to start the second half of play. They would limit Rogersville City to one point in the third quarter.
NGS would keep their foot on the gas on offense as well. Carter hit her second 3-pointer in the quarter to go along with two free throws. Proffitt added in four points and Shropshire hit her first basket since the first quarter.
The Lady Warriors put the game out of reach by the end of the third with their lead having grown to 24 points. NGS rolled in to the fourth quarter up 37-13.
The fourth quarter was low scoring for both teams as the Lady Warriors focused on running out the clock. They would limit Rogersville City to just four points over the final minutes of play. NGS capped off their championship win with a Hayden Carter two point basket and Meredith Grooms 3-pointer.
NGS (42): Hayden Carter 15, Meredith Grooms 11, Ellie Proffitt 8, Karmine Shropshire 6, Lexi Massengill 2.
ROGERSVILLE CITY (17): Lauren Stidham 9, Kendra Fields 4, Addie Lawson 2, Chloe Pearson 2.
WARRIORS 53, BULLS GAP 21
The tournament MVP would save his best performance for last as the Warriors went to work in the championship game. Will Sutton lead NGS to a victory by scoring 24 points against Bulls Gap.
His run started in the first quarter after hitting back-to-back 3-pointers. He added in a pair of two pointers before the end of the period. Skylar Hall and Jackson Williams rounded out the scoring for the Warriors with two points each.
Bulls Gap was caught off guard by the Warriors’ start, which led them to go scoreless in the opening frame. NGS held a 14-0 lead after the first quarter.
Sutton’s hot start continued in the second quarter as his shots kept falling from behind the arc. He would hit three more shots from long range in the period and add in a two point basket for good measure.
Maddux Carter hit his first shots of the game as did Talon Leas. Jackson Williams and Skylar hall each chipped in two points to record four before the half. It was 36-11 Warriors at the break.
Second half play was as eventful for NGS, but they had done enough to secure the championship. Sutton would score three points in the third quarter before exiting the game. His teammates picked up the slack as Skylar Hall and Jackson Williams kept increasing the Warriors’ point total. Maddox Holt would also record his first basket of the game before the end of the quarter.
The Warriors knew that victory was just minutes away as they went into the fourth quarter with a 33 point advantage over Bulls Gap.
The clock would countdown to zero with another four points being added to the scoreboard by the Warriors. Fans would erupt at the end of the game as the Warriors reached the pinnacle and another championship for the school.
NGS (53): Will Sutton 24, Jackson Williams 8, Maddux Carter 6, Skylar Hall 6, Talon Leas 5, Maddox Holt 4.
BULLS GAP (21): Noah Seals 7, Grayson Hughes 7, Parker Arnott 2, Jake Elliot 2, Branson Mowell 2, Eli Markham 1.
