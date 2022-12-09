Hyatt 1

Jalin Hyatt is the best receiver in college football, becoming Tennessee's first Biletnikoff Award winner in program history. 

 Jake Nichols

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee has its first Biletnikoff Award winner. The nation's most explosive playmaker Jalin Hyatt captured the award, which goes to college football's most outstanding receiver regardless of position, on Thursday night as part of the virtual ESPN College Football Awards.

Hyatt beat out two other finalists in Iowa State's Xavier Hutchinson and Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. He was chosen in a vote by the Biletnikoff Award national selection committee made up of writers, broadcasters, eminent receivers and past award winners. The Biletnikoff Award, named in honor of Hall of Fame receiver Fred Biletnikoff, has been presented annually by the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation, Inc., (TQCF) since 1994.

