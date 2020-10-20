Mark Tocholke worked at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital years ago as a respiratory therapist. There he saw and worked with many children facing difficult situations which touched his heart. He felt that he could help make a difference in the lives of other children and families and possibly prevent some of the heartbreaking situations he had seen from happening again. He saw teaching as his avenue of helping future generations of families to live healthy and productive lives.
Mark said, “I’ve always been service driven. I have done and experienced some great things in life. In my medical profession I have seen many people at the end of this life, and I have heard many voice regret on their deathbed for the choices they had made. I learned early on that I didn’t want to be one of them. I wanted to leave this life with no regrets.
“I graduated from Cosby High School and went to Walter State Community College for my Respiratory Therapy training. I received my Bachelor’s Degree from East Tennessee State University in Geoscience and my Master’s Degree in Education from Milligan College. I often tell my students that education is the key that will open many doors for them as it did for me.
“Before school let out I told my students that COVID-19 would be a marathon and not a sprint. I felt that it would take time for things to get back to normal, but I never imagined it would take this long.
Tocholke continued “I went back to working in respiratory therapy during the crisis to do whatever I could to help. I did a 6-month stent at Tri-Cities. I knew there was a tremendous need with all the COVID patients, and I wanted to help.
“My students probably thought I was a little crazy working so hard, but I felt the call. I knew that the situation would be tough especially on the younger respiratory therapists, and as a veteran I felt that I could help take some pressure off them. We had some patients on ventilators, but most of them pulled through.
“Probably the most difficult thing was watching people having to go through the situation without their families. We always talked to the patients whether they were conscious or not. I have always been cognizant of treating my patients with a holistic approach, which is much the same as we do in education. We look not only to one aspect of our patients’ or students’ lives, but to the whole person’s needs.
“I work at Grassy Fork, which is a top rated school. I’m so proud to be part of the team there and work with exceptional people and students. I absolutely love teaching and feel that I am making a difference with my life.
“My wife is also on the front lines of this pandemic working as a radiological technologist at the Newport Medical Center. I have the utmost respect for her and all the frontline workers in healthcare.
“One hero that I always want to remember is Dr. Jeff Foster. Dr. Foster is my hero because he was close to retirement, and yet still worked assisting the citizens of Cocke County. He basically sacrificed himself for others. He knew the dangers, and yet put himself out there to help.
“He was wonderful and did a lot of things for the community that people will never know. Dr. Foster was a Gideon and an all around amazing man. If anyone could be called a hero, it should be him.’
“We can’t get complacent because our caseload of COVID cases has been relatively light. Continued vigilance is a necessity. It’s human nature to relax, but we need to continue to follow safety protocols. We should be objective thinkers, not subjective. We need to base our decision on facts and not on our polarized political ideas."
Tocholke saw a need and changed course to meet it, but he does that in his classroom every day. It is with pleasure that we highlight yet another hero among us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.