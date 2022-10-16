Bobbie Mullaney’s experience as a registered nurse told her that her second cancer diagnosis meant it likely would return. She was right. But, 11 years after first being diagnosed with fibroid adenoma in her breast, she is feeling upbeat and positive.
She credits the medical team at M.D. Anderson in Houston and the love of her family for helping her get through it all.
After her initial diagnosis, when she was told they weren’t going to remove her breast unless it turned to cancer, she underwent chemotherapy for six months in Knoxville.
“It was a strange experience, the sickness and stuff,” said 69-year-old Mullaney about her chemo treatments. “You know you get very sick, it’s such a harsh treatment. I didn’t know how I was going to make it through this, but I did.”
But, four years later it came back again, this time under her armpit. She had her breast removed and was told it was in the lymph nodes.” In fact, it was in six of eight lymph nodes.
She had been told the first time that it wasn’t in any of her lymph nodes. “I was sick for a year-and-a-half, two years at least,” she recalls.
“You can have triple negative estrogen progesterone or HER2, that’s how they determined the treatment you get, so they gave me treatment for triple negative,” Mullaney said.
When it returned again four years later, she sought care at M.D. Anderson in Houston, Texas, a world-renowned cancer treatment and research center, and was told two days after having a biopsy that it was metastatic. M.D. Anderson had a trial treatment for her type of cancer.
She had been told about the care at Anderson by a former patient.
“I know a girl that went there who was told she had six months to live and she’s now at six years. I knew I needed the best. I am in really dire straits with metastatic.”
“As soon as I got there, they did 10 days of treatment,” she said.
The treatments, which consist of IV injections and prescription medications, were required every 21 days and she flew back and forth from Tennessee to Texas.
She continues treatment by taking six pills each day and flying to Houston every 21 days.
“I have to do that to keep the cancer from growing,” she explained. “What it does is target the very root of the cancer problem.”
She has been able to keep a positive attitude through the support of her family, particularly her husband, Mike, and daughter Jolie, who regularly accompany her to MD Anderson for her treatments.
“I have had a lot of support,” Mullaney said. “The rest of my family couldn’t be there, but everybody prayed for me.”
She notes that prayer and her faith have also been large contributors to her ongoing optimism.
“I thought I would be cured the first time, but after the second time, I suspected it was going to come back … I know the score of what it could be.”
Initially though, again falling back on her experience and knowledge as an RN, she said she was “scared to death.”
But she has come a long way and expects to continue to thrive with family support and the care she receives. She said her physician, Dr. Pia Paul, tells her “work that cancer!” And that’s what she has done.
She was informed one month ago that the cancer has gone away and she is in remission, making her a three-time cancer survivor.
She and her husband do things together and it’s a big help to get her mind off it.
“We take little trips, we go to antique stores, things I like and that kind of stuff,” Mullaney said. “He just takes me for rides when I am having a bad day.”
I was 58 when I got it. I am 69 now, so I am pretty happy,” she said.
Her message to others is “to have a relationship with God and believe that no matter what, you can have great hope. I have great hope.”
She also has high praise for the care she received at Anderson.
“I’m happy and have great optimism that I will continue to live for a while.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.