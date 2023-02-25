State Rep. Jeremy Faison, at far right, administers the oath of office to the newly elected Cocke County Republican Party officers. From left are Chairman Kenny Cody, Communications Director Kurry Cody, Secretary Jody Lowe, Vice-Treasurer Ida Baxter, Treasurer Tammy Ellison and Vice-Chairwoman Mary Keller.
State Rep. Jeremy Faison, at far right, administers the oath of office to the newly elected Cocke County Republican Party officers. From left are Chairman Kenny Cody, Communications Director Kurry Cody, Secretary Jody Lowe, Vice-Treasurer Ida Baxter, Treasurer Tammy Ellison and Vice-Chairwoman Mary Keller.
Kenny Cody has been re-elected to his third term as chairman of the Cocke County Republican Party.
Elected officials were among those in attendance at the Cocke County Republican Party reorganization meeting. Some who attended the meeting include Macie Reed, Mitch Fine, Mark McGaha, Shalee McClure, Tammy Ellison, Ida Baxter, Bullet McCallister, Mary Keller, Kenny Cody, Kurry Cody, Jody Lowe, C.J. Ball and Jeremy Faison.
The Cocke County Republican Party held its reorganization on Feb. 18 at the Cocke County Courthouse. Many of the county’s elected officials were in attendance.
Officers for the party were also elected. Those elected included:
Kenny Cody re-elected as chairman
Mary Keller re-elected as vice-chair
Jody Lowe re-elected as secretary
Tammy Ellison elected as treasurer
Ida Baxter elected as vice-treasurer
Kurry Cody appointed as communications director
“Nearly every county-wide office elected official showed up, and we were able to show that we stand together for the future of our party,” Chairman Kenny Cody said.
“It's an honor to be re-elected as Chairman for a third term. Over the last four years, our executive board has worked to create a GOP stronghold here in our county, and we hope to continue to build that coalition for years to come,” he added. “I look forward to the next two years serving Cocke County.”
Cody is an economics and English teacher at Cosby High School. He has a bachelor’s degree in English literature from the University of Tennessee in Knoxville and a master’s degree in teaching sixth through twelfth grade English at Tusculum University.
