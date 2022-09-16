The Cosby volleyball team huddles during its match against Cocke County on Monday. The Lady Eagles fell to the Lady Red in three sets but bounced back for wins on Tuesday and Wednesday before falling to the Heritage Home Scholars on Thursday.
On Monday night, Cosby volleyball coach Taylor Halcomb did not mince words about her team’s second outing against Cocke County this season.
“We definitely took a step back,” she said. “We did not play our best, that’s for sure. We have no fire under us.”
She also noted a lack of fundamentals, as the Lady Eagles struggled in passing.
Less than 24 hours later, Cosby defeated the Tennessee School for the Deaf in three straight sets — 25-12, 25-6 and 25-5.
The Lady Eagles followed that up with a Wednesday night win over Washburn, notching the first, second and fourth sets by scores of 25-21, 25-14 and 25-9.
The TSD win featured notable efforts from Emma Potter and Sara Guzman, who stepped up in the absence of Shylee Weeks and Katie Myers.
The Lady Eagles kept rolling with their duo back in the lineup on Wednesday, though.
And, as Halcomb noted after the Cocke County loss, that passing made a difference in how the Lady Eagles fare as a team.
“I felt good about our win being a district win,” she said, noting that Washburn “is not a game that we should have to worry about if we play like we know how.
“Our passing was tremendously better than it has been all season. We were more alert and ready to make perfect passes. Our offense also ran very smoothly and we looked very good on the net. Serving and some miscommunications cost us a bit, but it is nothing we cannot fix before our next few games.“
But on Thursday night, Cosby fell victim to its passing struggles again.
The result: a three-set loss to the Heritage Home Scholars, snapping the Lady Eagles’ two-match win streak heading into another tough slate next week.
“We definitely need to work on passing. It always seems to fall back on that,” said Halcomb. “When we serve, we seem to score more and play harder. Serve receive kills us a lot.
“We cannot get good passes to the setter. When we do, our offense runs great and we did make some great plays at the net again tonight. Ultimately, our bad passes cause us to lose the point immediately or end up free balling. Until we can get our passes right and run a more consistent offense, we will continue to get beat this way.”
Still, Cosby’s loss-causing issues do not stem from fundamentals alone.
“We need to work on attitudes greatly and realize that excitement matters,” added Halcomb. “Other teams willingly communicate and get incredibly excited and we hardly celebrate when we score.
“The last two nights we had a much better attitude about everything and got really hype at times. (Thursday), we had no fire like that.”
Cosby will look to find its fire again on Monday in another district matchup with Tennessee School for the Deaf.
The Lady Eagles will then travel to Pigeon Forge on Tuesday before hosting Jellico in a district battle on Thursday — a matchup in which Halcomb noted Cosby can afford “little to no mistakes.”
