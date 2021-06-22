NEWPORT—Newport Utilities board members met Monday morning to approve the 2021-22 fiscal year budget for the electric, water and sewer departments.
The budget for each department passed, as did an increase to residential customer’s bills.
NU projects that the average bill will increase $3 per month for electric, of which $1.88 is the TVA guideline amount. The remainder of the increase is due to higher costs to maintain electric lines.
The average increase for residential water customers will be $1 to $1.25 per month. Sewer will increase by an average of $3 per month for all residential customers.
Also approved by the board was a 3% COLA (Cost-of-Living Adjustment) for employees across all divisions.
To finish up fiscal year 2021, Newport Utilities will make in lieu of tax payments totaling $2,164,393 to four different jurisdictions. The City of Newport will receive the largest payment in the amount of $1,677,404.67. Cocke County will receive $455,126.91.
Another item discussed during the meeting was year two of the circuit bidding under NU’s Vegetation Management Plan. The completion of all circuits will be contingent on available funds, and will be evaluated on a case by case basis.
The board voted to go with the lowest bid for each of the six circuits. Total Property Management and Wolf Tree were awarded the bids for a total of $2,819,522. That amount covers a total of 253.55 miles of electric line.
Board approval was also given to US Applicators for herbicide application on NU’s bare ground (substation, pole yard) and right-of-way (ROW) areas.
US Applicators will charge $624 per mile for ROW spraying, and $275 per acre for bare ground application. The contract requires that a 95% control level be achieved or the company must spray again at no cost to NU.
Work should begin shortly on phase one of the Parrottsville water line extension.
NU will install 7,500 linear feet of 8 inch ductile iron pipe in the Scott Pond Road area. Doing so will provide potable water to 25 residences, with more to come in phase two or the project. NU was awarded an Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) grant that will cover the majority of the phase one costs.
The board approved a request made by Chris Calhoun, V/P of Operations and Technology, for NU to charge $500 to conduct routine fire protection flow tests on local businesses.
“We do this after hours when the business is closed, and it costs us a minimum of $400,” Calhoun said. “We use a two man crew usually working overtime to do the inspection. Charging $500 would bring us on average with what everyone else in the area is doing. This would be for anyone that is required to have a fire retardant/suppression system. The fire marshal certifies things after we perform the flow test.”
Calhoun informed the board that ARC grant funds will be issued very soon for a two “cabinet” build for broadband in the Cosby community. NU’s match for the grant is $225,000, which has already been used to purchase fiber for the build.
Calhoun said this will bring high speed broadband to 396 residential customers in the area and 42 commercial customers. He is waiting to receive the notice to proceed from the East Tennessee Development District.
Calhoun informed the board that NU has suspended sales of new video services temporarily due to the limited availability of new DVR and set top boxes. This suspension will be for new customers only.
Michael Williford, General Manager at NU, said the utility continues to find ways to improve each day. He said things are going in the right direction after several changes have been made.
“There has been a lot going on the past year,” Williford said. We continue to go through each department and finds improvements occupationally and financially. Numbers are going in the right direction. We’ve continued to move forward and dig through our systems, and the changes we have made I feel are necessary.”
Williford said he has been in constant contact with regulators who are investigating NU. He hopes to have them speak to the board some time in August.
A swearing in ceremony was held during the meeting for the board’s newest member. Chris Edmonds was nominated to serve by Newport’s City Council during their June meeting. Edmonds took office on Monday filling the position previously held by Willie Green. Board chair Craig Wild was reappointed and sworn in, as well.
The board of directors will meet again on July 20 at 10:30 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.