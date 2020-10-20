When you were growing up, do you remember dreaming of becoming a firefighter one day? From a young age, many of us recognized the heroic acts of these incredible people. Most every firefighter is thrilled by the gleams in the eyes of children as the big, red fire engine passes, and the Cocke County firefighters are no exception.
The Cocke County Fire Department is led by 33-year veteran firefighter, Chief Keith Large. Chief Large is by no means a stranger to the world of fighting fires and serving his community.
He has seen many tragedies in his tenure. However, he has also witnessed many wonderful moments as lives, homes, businesses, and animals have been rescued from horrendous conditions. Chief Large loves his community and has been honored to serve each and every citizen of Cocke County.
The COVID-19 pandemic has added to the challenges of firefighters and other emergency workers both worldwide and here at home in Cocke County. Not only do firefighters risk their lives fighting fires, but now the novel coronavirus has added its own set of requirements to help prevent the spread of the virus.
The Newport Plain Talk asked Chief Large his opinion on the coronavirus as it related to his experience in public emergency. He responded, “In my 33-year career, I have faced many types of scenarios with fire, medical, and just the public in general, and this worldwide pandemic is about as bad as anything I have witnessed.”
In an attempt to control the spread of COVID-19, firefighters are administered temperature checks upon arriving at the department for their shift and again later into their shift. If an employee has a temperature of 100 degrees or above, they are immediately sent for testing and then must follow the quarantine guidelines set forth by the Tennessee Department of Health.
Chief Large said, “To further help in stopping the spread, our building is off limits to visitors. Visitors can stay outside only if they adhere to social distancing. As far as on-duty employees, we try to adhere to distancing as much as possible, but it is nearly impossible while working calls.
"We are a small department trying our best to remain vigilant while working during these times.”
Members of the fire department also wear masks and eye protection when faced with possible contact with the public on non-fire-related calls, such as lift assists with EMS. Although three firefighters have contracted the virus, none have gotten it while on duty nor has the department had to shut down due to the pandemic.
Cocke County Fire Department is a paid career department funded by Cocke County. It operates 24 hours a day, 7 days a week with three shifts working 24 hours on and 48 hours off. The department covers 11 square miles primarily and provides automatic aid dispatched to the area volunteer fire departments.
The department does more than fight fires and respond to emergencies. They also participate in various other programs, such as assisting the Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office in their Get Alarmed program.
This program helps to see that life-saving smoke alarms are distributed and installed into needed communities. The Cocke County Fire Department is also committed to spreading fire safety precautions throughout the community in order to prevent fires in addition to fighting them.
The Cocke County Fire Department strives to honor its mission by providing the highest level of service to its community and by valuing its members, promoting positive leadership, and dedicating themselves to excellence. The department also strives to minimize the loss of life and/or property threatened by the hazards of fire, explosion, chemical, and rescue-related emergencies by implementing fire suppression, conscientious prevention, and education.
So if you see a firefighter out in the community, stop and thank them for their committed service to keeping you and your loved ones safe. Firefighters are truly heroes—not only through a child’s eyes but to all of us!
