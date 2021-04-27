COCKE COUNTY—The 2021-22 fiscal year budget for the Sheriff’s Office was reviewed by the County Budget Committee Monday afternoon.
C.J. Ball, Chief Deputy, spoke on behalf of Sheriff Armando Fontes during the meeting.
Ball said the office would like to add one deputy, while cutting overtime expenses to pay for the position.
“We would like to add one maintenance of effort position in the form of a new deputy,” Ball said.
“Currently there are 21 deputies in the office with two of them being K9 officers. They are a great asset to the force, but they have 16 hours of required training each month, which leaves us with fewer officers per shift. We have reduced the overtime line for the new year in order to pay for one additional position.”
Committee members were concerned that the reduction in overtime hours would be an issue at the end of the next fiscal year. Ball said the overall figure should be sufficient, and that the office could move funds within the budget to cover any negative balance that may occur.
Adding one deputy would allow the office to add an additional deputy to each shift to better cover the county.
The communication line item for the office featured an increase to help cover the costs of laptops and software for deputies’ patrol cars.
The new laptops will allow deputies to file reports remotely while on shift. Ball said this would save mileage and fuel as deputies currently return to the office to file reports after each incident.
Many of the line items in the Sheriff’s budget remained the same as the previous year. Other increases that have been made will cover step raises and insurance increases for deputies.
The budget for the County Jail also falls under the purview of Sheriff Fontes.
A request has been made for eight additional corrections officers for the new fiscal year.
The sheriff makes this request each year because state officials say this is the number needed to adequately staff the jail.
Commissioner Norman Smith said it may be possible to add four positions in the new year. He asked Finance Director Heather McGaha to prepare a budget line that features half of the needed positions.
McGaha said each position adds roughly $34,000 to the budget once insurance and benefits are included.
Ball said that any additional manpower would be appreciated as it would lift some of the stress that corrections officers face each shift.
If no positions are added, the budget for the jail will be the same as the current fiscal year with the exception of insurance increases and step raises.
Committee members briefly discussed the budget for the County Recreation Department.
The most recent version submitted for the committee to review featured an overall increase of $75,000 for fiscal year 2021-22. The committee has asked Recreation Board members to attend the budget meeting scheduled for May 4 to discuss the increases.
The committee has planned to hold a joint meeting with the County Finance Committee on May 27 to present budget proposals for the new year.
The committee will meet again on Monday, May 3 at 4 p.m. in the Chancery Courtroom of the Courthouse Annex.
Log In
