In loving memory of daughter, wife, mother and grandmother Betty Sue Smelcer Griffin, we announce her peaceful passing at the age of 86 on January 13, 2021. May Betty’s bright smile, infectious laugh, loving affection and steadfast tenacity inspire us and remain in our hearts always.
Betty was born in Newport, Tennessee to the late Vinia Mantooth Smelcer and Edward Smelcer. She was preceded in death by her husband William D. “Bill” Griffin, in-laws Elizabeth Ailey Griffin and William Griffin, Clarence D. Ailey and Bessie Hill Ailey, and Martha Ailey, brothers Marcel and Robert “Dink” Smelcer, sister Lena and brother-in-law Phil Roberts.
She is survived by her four children Cynthia Griffin, Angela Bunch and husband Ken, Victor Griffin and wife Anne, and Pamela Minnich and husband Gene, four grandchildren and eight great grandchildren, brothers Kenneth Smelcer and wife JoAnn, Charlie Smelcer and wife Margaret, Johnny Smelcer and wife Mary, sisters Geneva Smelcer Roberts and Dolly Smelcer Sams and husband HC, and sisters-in-law June Smelcer, Mary Ann Smelcer and JoAnn Smelcer.
The family will hold a visitation and funeral service under COVID19 health and safety guidelineson Monday, January 18 at Mayes Mortuary in Morristown as follows:
Visitation at 11:00-12:30
Funeral Service at 12:30
Internment will follow at Union Cemetery in Newport
Guests are kindly required to wear a mask and maintain six feet of social distance.
For those wishing to send flowers in memory of Betty, please call The Blossom Shop at 423.586.0733.
Condolences may be sent to the Griffin family in care of Mayes Mortuary at www.mayesmortuary.com.
