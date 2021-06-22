COCKE COUNTY—Many changes have taken place at the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office since the beginning of the year. Long-time Chief Deputy Derrick Woods retired in December of 2020, and took a position with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office.
C.J. Ball now serves as Chief Deputy under Sheriff Armando Fontes, and Chuck Evans was promoted to the position of Major.
Several other deputies have been promoted over the years as well, and the Sheriff’s Office would like to shine a spotlight on these individuals. Each has been with the office for many years and are deserving of their rank.
Detective Captain Bob Schaff
”I was born in the South Hills section of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and I attended culinary school in Greenville, South Carolina. Following this, I apprenticed under a Certified Master Chef with the American Culinary Federation. During my law enforcement career, I have worked as a School Crossing Guard, Corrections Officer, Jail Transport Officer, a Patrol Deputy, and a School Resource Officer. I have also held the position of Patrol Sergeant and Patrol Lieutenant before being promoted to Detective Lieutenant. I currently serve as Detective Captain over the Criminal Investigation Division and I’m sworn in as a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Task Force Officer. I am currently attending Tusculum University at night in pursuit of a Bachelors Degree and moving on into Law with the objective of becoming an Assistant District Attorney.”
Narcotics Captain David Robertson
”I attended Sevier County High School, and began my Law Enforcement career with the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office where I worked as a Patrol Officer. Within my 12 years with Sevier County, I worked as a Patrol Officer, Patrol Sergeant, and K-9 Officer. I spent three years with McMinn County Sheriff’s Office where I worked as a Lieutenant over Narcotics and K-9 operations. In 2010, I worked for the Department of Defense as Explosive Detection K-9 Handler and Trainer. In 2011, I was hired by the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office where I have worked as a Narcotics Agent and currently serve as the Narcotics Captain.”
Special Patrol Captain Eric Ramsey
”I began my career as a Cocke County Fireman in 1993. In 1996, I attended the police academy and was hired by the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office. In 1997, I was hired by the Sevierville Police Department where I served 19 years and worked through the ranks of Sergeant, Lieutenant, Detective, and SWAT Commander. In 2016, I returned home to the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office where I have worked as a Patrol Officer, Lieutenant, Detective, and C.I.D. Captain. I currently serve as the SWAT Commander and Special Patrol Captain where I oversee the day-to-day operations of the Courthouse Security, Dispatchers, Reserve Officers, and School Resource Officers. I graduated Bethel College with a degree in Criminal Justice, and have state certification as a Police Instructor in numerous fields. This, combined with my years of experience in law enforcement allows me to give back the knowledge I have gained with others in my department, as well as surrounding counties.”
Detective Lieutenant Daniel Smith
”I graduated High School in North Carolina and attended SCC, Walter’s State, and UT Knoxville. I am a former active duty Army Staff Sergeant with multiple Iraq deployments. I joined the Sheriff’s Office in 2018 and have served as a Patrol Deputy, K9 Handler, Sniper and SWAT team member. I am currently assigned to the Criminal Investigation Division as a Detective.”
Detective Lieutenant Max Laughter
”I graduated Cosby High school in 2010 and began working with the Sheriff’s Office as a Corrections Officer. I started as a Patrol Deputy in early 2013 and was promoted to Patrol Sergeant December 2016. In March, 2020, I was promoted to Patrol Lieutenant. I am the SWAT Team Sniper and Glock Handgun Armorer for the CCSO and serve as a Detective Lieutenant in the Criminal Investigation Division.”
Detective Lieutenant Michael Whitmer
”I was raised in Cocke County and graduated from Cosby High School in 2004. I have been employed by the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office since May of 2008 as a Correctional Officer, Patrol Deputy, Patrol Sergeant, Patrol Lieutenant, and currently a Detective Lieutenant in the Criminal Investigation Division since March of 2020. In May of 2020 I received an Associate of Applied Science Degree in Law Enforcement and am currently enrolled at Bethel University obtaining a Bachelor Degree in Criminal Justice.”
Patrol Lieutenant Wes Keys
”I graduated Cocke County High School in 1992 and entered Morristown Vocational School for Welding and Fabrication. In 2006, I began ITT Technical Institute where I graduated with a degree in Computer and Electronic Engineering. I worked at Ball Corporation for approximately 11 years and started at the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office Maintenance Department. Since my employment at the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office, I have worked as a Patrol Officer, Patrol Sergeant, and currently serve as Patrol Lieutenant.”
Patrol Sergeant Zach Shelton
”I am a 2008 graduate of Cocke County High School. I began my career at the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office in November, 2011 as a Bailiff. I graduated Walter’s State Law Enforcement Academy in March, 2012. In June, 2012, I began working patrol where I now serve at the rank of Sergeant.”
This is part one of an ongoing series that hopes to familiarize members of the community with the individuals who protect them each day. Look for more information in a future edition of The Newport Plain Talk.
