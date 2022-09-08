JACKSON 1

New York Giants cornerback Adoree' Jackson (22) smiles during an NFL preseason football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022 in East Rutherford, N.J. The 26-year-old former Titan has really stepped up his game in training camp and clearly emerged as the Giants' shutdown cornerback. 

 Vera Nieuwenhuis, AP Photo

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Veteran cornerback Adoree Jackson isn't heading back to Tennessee with the New York Giants this weekend, looking to show the Titans they made a mistake releasing him in March 2021.

Jackson wants to get a win in the Giants first game under new coach Brian Daboll and he will have a major role in coordinator Wink Martindale's new defense. He has become the team's shutdown cornerback after an outstanding training camp.

