Cosby Elementary
Mrs. Ivey's 3rd Grade Class
Dear Santa,
Happy holday Santa! I love Christmas. If I have been good can your elfs make me a four wheeler for me please Santa? I love you Santa!
Peyton Burgin
Dear Santa,
Can I pleses have a new make up kit and a new glass kit.
Pyper Carpenter
Dear Santa,
I would like these things for chistmas Santa. Please can you get me 10 mini brands. I would also like a cotton candy machine. I would also like a desk and a teacher chair and teacher things cause I like to play teacher. And also My Little Life Doll Closes/ suit case. Thank you Santa and say Merry Christmas to Mrs. Clause and a merry Christmas to you Santa.
Belinda Gonzalez
Dear Santa,
Santa I want a four wheeler and I want a dron. I want a mobrsarly. I want a cpydr.
Arlee Hembree
Dear Santa,
I wish I had a peddle tractor that I could drive and turn the stering wheel on it and pull a traler with and I could change the gers with a gearstick. A lever that turns on the mower. And a mini go cart and a four wheeler.
Wyatt Leslie
Dear Santa,
I want to get my sister a toy and pop its and figits for my sisiter and suthing good for her. That is wut she likes so she can have a good Christmas. I would like a fidget for myself.
Robert Mantooth
Dear Santa,
I want for Christmas is Pokemon cards. I want a Dino nerf gun. I want a large Godzilla toy. My brother wants a stuffed dog. My sister wants a stuffed cat.
Braxton Metcalf
Dear Santa,
Can I please have a Samsung tablet? Also can I pls have a skate board? Last year I was too little for a skate board. Also can you please send twiles and bubble gum to my house? Please. Merry Christmas!
Charlee Rollins
Dear Santa,
For this Christmas I wish for a out landr and a x3 a nebuluorb and a dirt bike and a pool for the backyard. I would like a race car and baseball helmit, baseball bat, and gloves.
Torsten Rose
Dear Santa,
I want for Christmas is a nerf gun and I want a remote controle car and a mega Godzilla and a lot of pokemon toys.
Jayden Seymour
Dear Santa,
I would like a toy for Christmas. My sister would like a dee donts toy. My brother would like a video game. My mom would like a happy Christmas day. This is what my family would like for Christmas.
Delaney Harris
Dear Santa,
This year I would like 10 mini brands. And 3 Barbie color change ravle dolls. Can I get my sister some boots her size is 8-9? And what I want my brother to get is to love me. And my mom can I get her a It’s like wooden and it has hooks and it hold her mugs. My dad some new blue jeans for work. This is all the things me and my family want for Christmas. Merry Christmas!
Kayleigh Shults
Dear Santa,
I would like figits, I would like a kitty pool for my brother. I would like my life horse, a toy horse barn. I would like a puppy. Merry Christmas!
Misti Sutton
Dear Santa,
Happy Christmas! Can you get me a game the name is Call of Dude War 2 and can you git a gift for my kiten Piezz and my dog, fish, popew and mamow.
Junior Wattenbarger
Dear Santa,
I want pokemon cards. The bucks color. Then bring elf back. Then more contr dlers and I hope you have a great merry Christmas.
Elijah Williams
Dear Santa,
I want a big stuffed bear. Then, I want new shows. I want dolls. I want a stuffed dog for my dog. My mom wants a phone case. My dad wants a toles. My brother wants a knife. My popie wants a toles. My mamaw wants a doll, a very old doll.
Cheyan Wilson
Dear Santa,
I would like a dlops or a toy an vloswsor. Bats for catching basballs and baseballs. My mommy a slimpagn for daddy a libreform poter. Thank you an merry Christmas.
Easton Wynant
Mrs. Lesa’s 3rd Grade Class
Dear Santa,
I hope you are doing well. I would like to have a train and a helicopter. I hope you are excited about Christmas.
Thank you,
Emerson
Dear Santa,
My name is Isabella I’m nine years old. I hope that you are fully rested from last year. I have been a good girl this year. These are some of the things I would like for Christmas. I would like some beads, fidgets, pop it, slime, cooking set, play doe, dollhouse, dolls, baby yoda.
Thank you,
Isabella Wilson
Dear Santa,
Hows Rudulph I hope you do not get sick. I would like lol dolls , mini brands, pop its and squishes for Christmas.
Anarah
Dear Santa,
I hope you are filling good today and is everyone filling good too? But I am going to be telling you what I want. First I wont a art kit. Then, I want two dolls. Last but not less some slippers please and thank you.
Love,
Kaycen
Dear Santa,
I want to go to the Titanic Museum and my dad to come around.
Love,
Ally
Dear Santa,
These are some things I want for Christmas. I want a nitendo swich and a ps5.
Kory Seay
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want two video games minecraft and suppersamch bros ultamint because I make good grades. I been good this year.
Brayden
Dear Santa,
How are you doing. My name is Jase. My family is doing good. I would like to have a new pair of shoes. I would like an iphone. I would like a lot of pokemon cards. I would like a lot of minecraft cereters. My dad needs a new phone.
Jase
Hi Santa,
How are you and your raindeer? It must be cold up there. I hope you have a good day and stay warm now, any ways if you can get me these couple of things it would be great! I want sloth hair clips, sloth necklace and sloth wristband and slime. Thank you for reading my letter. Hope you have a good Christmas!
Brynley Black
Dear Santa,
How is it at the north pole. I hope your doing good. I have a few things I want for Christmas. Drone, bord games, popits, fidgets, spiner, tablet, rubix cube, lego set, finger ring, magnets,squishy,slinky, bike, hot wheels, shoes, shirts, pants, shorts.
Love,
Jasper Hall
Dear Santa,
Thank you for all the previous gifts. This year I would like a go kart , hot wheels and track. Love Miguel. PS I’ve been good and I have good grades.
Love,
Miguel
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want pop its, Pokemon cards, RC car with controller. Thank you so much Santa.
Love,
Jordan Gates
Dear Santa,
Can I have a dog and doll house, baby rillistice doll, I love you so much
Jasmine
Dear Santa,
How are you and Mrs. Claus Hope its good but if its ok for Christmas I would like some fidget toys, a big soft comfy, whole series of dork diaries, massive gummy bear, mini brands, squish mellow hoodie, lots of art supplies( as you know I love art supplies) Heeled boots (my favorite) new roller skates because mine don’t fit I’m a size 8, giant pop it, slime, baby yoda plushie.
Thank you,
Gabby Lulo
