COCKE COUNTY—Warmer weather signals the return of a new rafting season in Cocke County, and owners recently gathered to receive their operating permits for 2022.
Eleven companies—Rapid Expeditions, LLC, Five Rivers Adventures, Big Creek Expeditions, Inc., Rafting in the Smokies, Big Bear Rafting, Rip Roaring Whitewater Adventures, Smoky Mountain Outdoors Unlimited, Nantahala Outdoor Center, River Rat, Outdoor Adventures and Wildwater LTD—have signed off on the required paperwork and received their permits.
Cocke County Clerk Shaleè McClure and Emergency Management Agency Director Joe Esway, met with business owners and helped facilitate the permit process in late February. It should be a good season for the companies who offer rafting trips down the Pigeon River from their Hartford headquarters.
Year after year the rafting industry in Cocke County manages to find new ways to outperform itself. 2021 was no exception with the number of rafters visiting the area exceeding the prior year by more than 66,000 paying customers. That total marks the highest year-over-year gain in the 26-year history of the industry in the county.
The lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic did little to slow the progression of one of the county’s key economic drivers. Data provided by the Clerk’s Office show that $515,178 was brought into the county coffers during the 2021 season. That amount is the highest single year total ever recorded and marked a $116,408 increase over last year’s revenue amount.
Added to that is the $5,500 in permit fees paid by the 11 licensed rafting companies. More than $117,000 in permit fees have been collected over the nearly three decades of rafting in the area. In total, the rafting industry has brought in just over $7 million into the county since its inception.
There are several changes and improvements scheduled for the 2022 season. According to Director Esway, there will be sheriff’s deputies stationed at the Duke Power Plant with patrol orders of Waterville Road, Hartford and Freeman Park. They will be on duty beginning June 21, and work every Tuesday and Saturday until August 13.
River Safety Officers will be equipped with radios to better communicate and handle traffic flow once trips start in earnest down the river. The Safety Officer season kick off meeting was held on March 2, where they discussed last year’s events and results and developed new techniques, tactics and procedures for a more efficient process, Esway said. This will be the first year the nearly formed Swift Water Rescue Team is in place in case of an emergency situation. Plans are also being made to make improvements to the area the county leases from the Kickliter family to allow more private boaters to park.
Portions of the funds paid into the county by the rafting companies are used to support the industry. The county’s River Safety budget benefits greatly from increased revenue, which allows the county to provide additional resources to companies.
“The 2021 season saw record breaking raft numbers in the county. The fees that rafting companies pay the county, which fund the River Safety budget increased by 22% over the prior year,” Esway said.
“Rafting and permitting fees generated $520,678 to the county. The River Safety budget, among other things, pay for the two lease payments used for rafting commerce, as well as River Safety Officer payroll, and maintenance and improvements to the grounds directly impacting river operations. The remaining revenue is placed into the county’s general fund.”
In 2020 the Pigeon River floated more than 200,000 commercial guests through the mountains, officially gaining the title “Most Rafted River In America.” Many of the rafting companies saw a two-month delay due to COVID but finished the season strong to continue the overall upward trend of the industry.
One Hartford operation really made a splash with tourists in 2021. Rip Roaring Adventures was rated the number one “Family-Friendly Fun Experience” in the world on the international tourism ratings aggregate, Tripadvisor.
In addition to the top “Family Fun” spot, Rip Roaring was also named the number three water experience in the world, and number eleven overall experience in America. Smoky Mountain Outdoors took the top spot in 2021 in terms of paying customers with 72,121. The total amount of fees collected by the company exceeded $144,000. Rafting in the Smokies finished in the second spot in terms of customers with 45,898. Their fee total paid into the county totaled nearly $92,000.
McClure, who also serves as the County Rafting Agent, said many people are responsible for the success the industry has seen in the county.
“As always, we take great pride in the accomplishments of our commercial rafting companies,” McClure said. “There has been a tremendous amount of growth among each company and there are many changes and improvements to look forward to in the upcoming season. The inclusion of the Swift Water Rescue Team and the effort put forth among the River Safety Officers are major steps that will lead to a more efficient process and will positively impact the rafting community.
“Furthermore, I want to thank our rafting owners along with their employees, EMA Director Joe Esway, the County Legislative Body and Duke Energy for their teamwork and cooperation in always assisting and providing resources to allow the industry to flourish, which highlights the community of Cocke County as a place to visit and enjoy.”
Duke Energy has released the flow schedule for water from the Walters Dam. More than 70 days are marked on the calendar for Schedule 1 and Schedule 2, with the earliest water release date set for May 3. The season will come to a close in early September after the Labor Day weekend.
Annual inspections for the rafting companies will take place in April. All rafts, equipment and paperwork will be checked by the Tennessee Highway Patrol to ensure another safe and successful year.
