Cindy Witt, assistant director of Options stated, “We are whole family, whole life support. During COVID-19 people panicked and bought so much formula and baby food that the shelves were empty. There was none for people to buy, but thankfully we were able to help fill in the gap.
"Parents and grandparents were desperate to get the necessities. Many people called us for assistance during the first few scary weeks, and we turned no one away. We were able to give the necessary items during this time and we feel really good about that."
Wendy Ramsey, director of Options, said, “This has been our biggest year. For the first two years we had only seen a few clients, but word of mouth was our best advertisement. I’ve felt passionate about ministries such as this one since my college days. I protested outside of Planned Parenthood because of my firm pro-life stance and always did what I could to support right to life organizations over the years.
“This year we served 47 new families, 19 continuing families, five dads, nine grandparents, and 22 first time mothers. We had two women go through our abortion recovery program, two clients were part of our client mentorship program, and we started a new recovery group in 2020 for sexual abuse victims with three participants, and gave out over 7,000 diapers. It means so much to have this opportunity to serve people who come for a material need, but find Christ’s love, a listening ear, and hope.”
Options is about so much more than meets the eye. This organization is the brainchild of the late Mike Harshbarger. He had a vision to help educate and assist families facing an unplanned pregnancy, and that is definitely a large part of the mission of options.
The organization strives to help expectant mothers and families realize that they have much better options than abortion. They want every mother to choose life, but they also want to give them educational opportunities to learn what good parenting looks like. Certainly not all, but many of the clients have not had positive role models from which to draw.
Witt stated, “I was working at a preschool, and the secretary mentioned that Options was looking for a director. I felt a call to this ministry from the very beginning. Mike spoke at our church about Options before he passed away. I went to a couple of training meetings, but didn’t know what happened after he passed away and didn’t pursue it further.
“I wanted to be involved in the ministry because I was young and alone when I found myself expecting my son, Weston. I was fresh out of college and had no prospects for work because I would have to be out for the birth. A year later I found myself in the same situation again, but this time I miscarried.
“I was such a different person then. I was a drug user, and had been on probation two times before I was 18. By the age of 21 I had been in trouble in another state. I was looking at the prospect of having two kids by two dads, and things looked pretty bleak. My family situation had been very dysfunctional, and I was making decisions from a place of pain, but then something happened that changed my life forever.’
“I found Christ, and knowing that He loved me unconditionally and was willing to forgive every sin I had ever committed transformed my life. I am married now to Weston’s dad. God restored our family and gave me a beautiful new life. When this job came around I knew that I wanted to help others, and I felt that I could connect with the girls because I had walked a similar path to many of them.”
Ramsey added, “Many times the clients just need to talk about what’s going on in their lives, and we are here for them in many capacities. Our abortion recovery class has been wonderful. We have had the privilege of watching people full of shame and grief learn to forgive themselves. They name their baby and grieve over their loss. To see what happens in their lives is watching a miracle take place.
“We meet needs specific to each client. Many times we assist them with small victories. We have seen people have the confidence to get a job, get a car, or move on from an abusive relationship and start a new life. These small steps make a huge impact and it’s a joy to see.
“All the people we have seen over the past three years have a special place in our hearts. We have walked with women or families who have had twins, single births, and some have had to grieve losing a baby through miscarriage. Many times we assist grandparents who are raising small children because of drug use or incarceration of the parents. Those are the hardest ones, I think. Most of the time these grandparents are on a fixed income and had not planned to still be raising children, but I can honestly say that every grandparent we have seen has been glad to step up. They all hope their families will be restored.
“We service anyone who has a child up to the age of 2. Birthing and breastfeeding classes are available at our center, also."
When everything was uncertain, especially during the beginning of COVID-19 more people needed help than ever. Instead of closing the doors, these two ladies and their volunteer army worked tirelessly to make certain that families and children had the essential supplies and encouragement they needed.
The team at Options helps mothers and families meet life’s challenges everyday, but they stepped up even more than they usually do and met the COVID challenge.
