NEWPORT—A Juneteenth celebration and worship service will take place outside the Tanner Cultural Center on Sunday, June 19 at 11 a.m.
Juneteenth is known by various other names, including Jubilee Day, Emancipation Day, Freedom Day and Black Independence Day. Since last year, the day is recognized as a federal holiday commemorating emancipation of enslaved Black Americans, and Newport has followed that recognition.
The day is often observed for celebrating African-American culture.
When members of the Tennessee Picnic Association made the April decision to host a Juneteenth event, Vice President Derrick Woods said the event is all-inclusive, encouraging everyone to attend, regardless of race or background.
TPA members are still selecting a speaker for the event, which they say should last about an hour.
Weather forecasts predict Sunday will be partly cloudy, around 87 degrees. In the event of rain, the celebration moves to City Park Pavilion.
A flyer for the event says African-American freedom emphasizes education and achievement.
"It is a time for reflection and rejoicing. It is a time for assessment, self-improvement and for planning the future. Only then can we make significant and lasting improvements in our society."
Hamblen County is also celebrating Juneteenth. There will be live music, vendors and food trucks Downtown on the Green in the Farmer's Market area. The event is scheduled to run until 10 p.m.
In other Tennessee Picnic news, the public has a chance to donate $5 to the group to help the association continue performing work in the community. There will be a drawing for a gift basket at 2:30 p.m. during the TN Picnic main event held Saturday, August 6, which runs from 1 to 3 at the Newport City Park Pavilion.
The basket is loaded with prizes totaling more than $1,200, including tickets to Dollywood, Anakeesta, a two-night stay at Edgewater Hotel, various show tickets, a Love's Travel Center gift card, and more.
More plans are being finalized for the 2022 Tennessee Picnic Celebration held each year on the week of August 8. This year the event spans three days.
On Thursday, August 4 the group is hosting a movie night behind City Hall. As day turns to night, TN Picnic members will sell popcorn, drinks, and possibly hot dogs. Movies are still being decided, but one member suggested Hidden Figures, a 2017 film about three women working for a segregated NASA contractor during the Space Race era.
The main event taking place on Saturday, August 6 runs from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Newport City Park Pavilion. Food is provided. Games for kids begin at 12 and the pool will remain during the picnic.
On Friday, August 5, there will be a dance at the Smoky Mountain Country Club. Admission is $12. The event begins at 9 p.m. Last call is at 1 a.m. COVID precautions could affect event details.
That morning, a group is leaving for Harrah's Casino at 8:15. Arrive at the Community Center parking lot by 8 a.m. Tickets are $30 and must be purchased by July 22.
Contact Treasurer Mechelle Robinson at (423) 248-5786. Payments and $5 donations can be made over the phone.
