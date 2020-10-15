Since 1887 on the Friday before the third Sunday in October, the Big Creek Sunday School Convention has assembled for worship, fellowship and discussion of any issues of importance to the Sunday School to the community.
Although records of the early years are scarce, it has been recalled by the older members that NEVER has the convention failed to meet. That would include the year 1918 during the Spanish Influenza pandemic.
The Big Creek Convention was an off-shoot of the Cocke County Sunday School Convention, which was an off-shoot of the East Tennessee Sunday School Convention which was organized in Knoxville in 1871.
The Sunday School movement began in England as a way to teach children in the cities about the Bible, Christian principles and behavior, as well as providing basic educational instruction such as reading and writing.
The movement came to the United States and gradually spread throughout the entire country, still following the same format. However, this required the work of clergy and laity to succeed. In America, it was felt that Sunday School was of benefit to the young and the old.
A convention for this purpose convened on Friday, April 20, 1871, in Knoxville at Church Street Methodist Episcopal Church, South. The newspapers gave generous coverage of the event. The opening remarks were made by the Rev. E.E. Hoss (later Bishop Hoss), who was the pastor of the host church. (Hoss was an uncle of Mrs. Esther Myers, a long-time Newport resident.) Attendance was so great at this first meeting that further sessions had to be held at Knoxville's Northern ME Church which was larger.
The overriding theme of this convention was the need of Sunday Schools for the "children from Johnson's Depot [Johnson City] to Tracy City [near Chattanooga]" who have never attended Sunday School."
Four goals of a Sunday School were outlined: (1) to bring souls to Christ, (2) to teach students to know and love the Bible, (3) to remove some of the load from the preachers, and (4) to reach both the young and the old. When the question was raised "When should children begin attending Sunday School?", the answer was "as soon as they can be carried." When was someone too old to attend Sunday School? The answer was "when they are unable to walk there."
There were two sessions on Friday and two on Saturday, April 21, and from all the sessions there were reports of lively discussion and singing. On the final session, the crowd was so large it was estimated that 200 had to be turned away for lack of room.
On the last session Vice-Presidents for the various counties were named; for Cocke County it was John E. Williams. He and Hugh G. Sproul had represented Cocke at this convention. The next meeting was scheduled for May 3, 1872, in Maryville, but according to newspapers of that year, it met in Greeneville.
The Knoxville Weekly Chronicle, April 26, 1871, printed all of the reports submitted by the delegates to the convention. Mr. Sproul presented his report from Gorman's Depot, as this community was known then. (Newport was still at Oldtown.) The Sunday School had operated for 12 months, it has 3 officers, 3 male teachers, 3 female teachers, 15 male scholars and 30 female scholars. Left blank were the number of prayer meetings and number of conversions.
John E. Williams (1836-1886) was a native of Carter County, TN. In 1860 he was partnered with Joseph Deadrick in a store in Jonesboro. By 1870 he had married and had a store in Newport, but by 1880 he had moved his store to Mossy Creek [Jefferson City]. He then moved his family to Knoxville. His wife was a cousin to Dr. A.W. Rhea; that may be what enticed Williams to move to Newport.
Hugh G. Sproul (1836-1909) was a grocer living in Greeneville in 1860. In 1870 he was still in Greene County but was a wagonmaker. There is no record why he was in Newport in 1871. When he died, he was living in Jonesboro and was listed as a farmer and carpenter.
No records can be found to verify if Cocke County was represented in any of the other East Tennessee Conventions, but it is probable that they were. However, local citizens felt the need for the county to have its own convention, which met for organization on May 2, 1879. A report of this convention was published in the Knoxville Daily Chronicle, May 11th:
Cocke county had her first Sunday School Convention, according to the papers, at Newport, on the 2nd inst. 19 schools being represented. The Convention being called to order by Mr. G.W. Pickle, the following permanent organization was effected: Rev. J.M.L. Burnett, President; John Stokely, Vice-President; Joseph L. Bible, Recording Secretary; Mrs. L.W. Hooper, Treasurer; Messrs. W.C. Anderson , Dr. A.W. Rhea and Prof. G.W. Byrd, Committee on Resolutions.
The Convention lasted two days and was an interesting and profitable session.
An Executive Committee consisting of Hon. M.A. Driskill, C.T. Peterson, John Kenyon, Chas. Parrott and R.A. McNabb was appointed for the ensuing year.
James A. Rorex was appointed as a delegate to the East Tennessee Sunday School Convention which meets in Maryville, May 15th and 16th, inst. and Maj. W.R. Smith was recommended to the Convention for Vice-President.
It was decided to have the next meeting at Parrottsville sometime next year.
The Convention was possibly held at the Baptist Church in Newport. In 1879 neither of the Methodist congregations had churches. J.L. Bible, one of the officers, was probably responsible for the report in the Knoxville Daily Chronicle. He was the editor of the Newport Reporter.
The above report of the organizational meeting differs somewhat Mr. Nathan Jones wrote in his book By the River and Beyond. He noted that John B. Stokely was elected President, M.M. Jones (Nathan's grandfather) was elected Vice-President and C.O. Jones Secretary. Perhaps those were the officers the next year.
There is no record what was discussed at this convention, but the topics from a convention held October 4, 1879, at St. Paul Presbyterian Church in Hamblen County might be similar: (1) What are the conditions and wants of a Sunday School? (2) How do you cultivate and maintain a greater interest in Sunday School? (3) How can we make Sunday School a practical Christian work? (4) What is the best method for the Superintendent to open the Sunday School? Gospel hymns were sung between the discussions.
Then the scribe noted: …at the noon recess when the good people of St. Paul and vicinity began to bring out their baskets, buckets, even stove boilers full of good things of life and emptied them on the tablecloths…Several basketsful were carried back home.
Nathan had found that in 1883, the Vice-Presidents for the Cocke County Sunday School Convention were by district: 1 - M.M. Jones; 2 - W.H. Coffin; 3 - M.A. Driskill; 4 - J.M. Britton; 5 - D.M. Driskill; 6 - J.H. Fagala; 7 - G.W. Gray; 8 - R.A. McNabb; 9 - A.J. Kyker; 10 - George Shults; 11 - Henry O'Dell; 12 - Thomas Caton; 13 - Isaac Cates.
By 1887, the churches of the first district decided to form their own organization - the Big Creek Sunday School Convention. The group drew up by-laws and perhaps Article Six has been the foundation stone of the convention for its entire 133 years: No denominational differences shall be discussed at the Convention. Another tradition that has been faithfully held is that of the Saturday dinner. It is always a bountiful meal that is spread on the tables for the enjoyment of those in attendance.
This year the tradition will continue when the convention meets at Piney Grove Baptist Church on October 16-18th. There will be social distancing, and a new feature will be an FM transmitter on the church's sound system. Those who do not feel comfortable inside the church sanctuary can listen to the proceedings from their cars. It's a far cry from the days when those who attended walked or came by horseback or by horse and buggy. Nevertheless, the primary goal will be the same: spreading the Word of God through the medium of Sunday School.
