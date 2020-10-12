NEWPORT—On Saturday, Oct. 17, the Cocke County A&I Fairgrounds will hold a special event for ATVs and side by sides.
An obstacle course timed trial will be held, and winners will have the ability to split a $1,000 purse.
The entry fee is $25 and the event will be held rain or shine.
There will be two divisions competing on Saturday.
Adults will battle for a top three finish with first place taking home $500, second place winning $300 and third place receiving $100.
In the 18 and under group drivers will battle for the $100 top prize.
All drivers under 18 will need a parent's signature to participate.
Placement is based on the best time in three laps.
Gate admission is $10 per person, with drivers receiving free admission.
Drivers should arrive early as the event kicks off at 1 p.m.
