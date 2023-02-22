Alive at 25 Safe Drivers Training

At right, Dr. Nichole Cardwell-Hampton, coordinator of noncredit youth program at Walters State, offers safe driving tips to student Macy McDaniel. Walters State will off the Alive at 25 Safe Drivers Training class on March 21.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF WSCC

Walters State’s popular “Alive at 25” free safe driver training returns to the Morristown Campus on March 21. Anyone age 15-24 can take this four-hour course. This class is funded by State Farm Insurance and developed by the National Safety Council.

“Alive at 25” teaches the importance of personal responsibility and decision- making skills for drivers aged 15-24,” said Dr. Nicole Cardwell-Hampton, coordinator of youth programs in the college’s Division of Workforce Training.

