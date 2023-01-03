Lady Vols 1

The Lady Vols took down Alabama in dominant fashion on Sunday night at Thompson Boling Arena in Knoxville.

 UTSports.com

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee never trailed in cruising to an 89-76 victory over #RV/NR Alabama in front of a crowd of 8,214 in Thompson-Boling Arena on Sunday to record the women’s basketball program’s 500th win in the 36th year of the venue.

The Lady Vols (10-6, 2-0 SEC) shot 54 percent on the day with four players landing in double figures and three setting new season highs.

