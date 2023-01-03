KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee never trailed in cruising to an 89-76 victory over #RV/NR Alabama in front of a crowd of 8,214 in Thompson-Boling Arena on Sunday to record the women’s basketball program’s 500th win in the 36th year of the venue.
The Lady Vols (10-6, 2-0 SEC) shot 54 percent on the day with four players landing in double figures and three setting new season highs.
Senior Rickea Jackson was the top scorer for UT with 22 on the day, while junior Tess Darby, sophomore Jillian Hollingshead and graduate Jordan Walker all posted season bests with 16, 15 and 15, respectively. Senior Jordan Horston narrowly missed a double-double with nine points and a career-high-tying nine assists.
Megan Abrams was the leading scorer for UA (12-3, 1-1 SEC) with a game-high 24 points, and Loyal McQueen was close behind with 21.
Tennessee, ranked No. 18 in the NCAA’s NET rankings, won its third straight game and posted its eighth triumph in its last 10 contests by defeating the No. 15 team in the NET. Alabama, meanwhile, saw its 10-game victory string come to an end on The Summitt.
Darby got UT on the board 17 seconds into the game with a 10-foot jumper, and Karoline Striplin followed it up with a layup on the next possession, but Alabama tied the game at 4-all by the 7:58 mark.
The Lady Vols responded with an 8-2 run capped off by Horston finding Darby on the fast break for an open layup to lead 12-6 with 5:11 left in the quarter. UT maintained a two-basket lead until five straight points put the Big Orange up 19-11 with three and a half minutes to go.
Alabama responded with a 7-0 run to pull within one two minutes later. Sara Puckett hit a jumper to end the drought, but UA got the last bucket of the period to move back within one at 21-20.
Walker kicked off the second quarter with a steal and score, setting off a 14-2 Tennessee run fueled by eight straight points by Jackson that put the Lady Vols on top 35-22 with 5:33 left in the half.
Barker drained a trey to end the skid for the Crimson Tide, and the teams traded buckets through the final minute of the half, but Tennessee ended the period with a Hollingshead layup and Darby’s third 3-pointer of the game to take a 47-31 advantage into the break.
Alabama’s Jada Rice scored the first basket of the second half, but by the 7:33 mark UT had taken a 20-point lead at 55-35. The Lady Vols maintained that margin through the final minute, led by Walker and Jillian Hollingshead who each scored six third-quarter points. A trey by Abrams at the buzzer pulled UA within 19, as Tennessee took a 75-56 lead into the fourth.
The Lady Vols started the final stanza with a strong defensive effort, forcing a shot-clock violation on Alabama’s first possession and holding the Crimson Tide without a bucket for nearly two minutes.
Tennessee held on to its 20-point advantage through the 5:00 mark, but Alabama made a final push with six quick points, closing the scoring deficit to 14 with just under four minutes to play. Hollingshead answered with an old-fashioned three-point play to put the Lady Vols up by 17 before another 6-0 run pulled UA within 11.
That’s as close as the Crimson Tide would get, however, as Walker closed out the game with a pair of free throws to set the final score at 89-76.
UP NEXT: Tennessee will continue SEC play at home, hosting Mississippi State on Thursday in a 6:30 p.m. ET contest that will be streamed on SECN+.
