From 10/31 To 11/4
Paul W. Wells and wife, Deborah S. Wells to Laura M. Purdy, et al, and Jessica L. Purdy, 7th District, $29,000.
Kati S. Taff to Phillip Haddad and wife, Shannon Gabel Haddad, 6th District, $475,000.
Craig Cooper to Summit Properties Group LLC, 4th District, $325,000.
Krystal Strange Blazer, et al, and Sue Strange Henry and Elizabeth Dewey Strange to Lion Fuerza Limited Partnership, 6th District, $380,000.
James O. Carman and wife, Denise Carman to Richard Bryson and wife, Jennifer Bryson, 4th District, $50,000.
Phyllis Elizabeth Beddingfield to Joshua A. Pence, 3rd District, $20,000.
Jamie Dawn Knight and husband, John Tlyer Knight to Brittany Faith Goodman, et al, and Zachary Scott Garrett, 4th District, $249,000.
Fred Davis and wife, Pamela Davis to Richard Lacy, 5th District, $319,000.
Ricky L. Abbott and wife, Lisa P. Abbott to Philip Z. Uddin and wife, Alina Uddin, 4th District, $125,000.
Peggy R. Runions to Robert L. Earls and wife, Ruth A. Earls, 5th District, $315,000.
Wayne Allen Golden and wife, Brenda Golden to John T. Ramey and wife, Gloria M. Ramey, 3rd District, $15,000.
William Bruce Dunn, et al, and Connie C. Dunn to DC Ramsey and wife, Wilma Ramsey, 6th District, $96,700.
Sharon H. Hirschfield to Goatdog Properties LLC, 9th District, $92,000.
Noah Edward James, et al, and Cape M. James to Cody Allen Holifield and wife, Brittany Huguet Holifield, 10th District, $269,000.
Jeffrey M. Corliss to Integrity Land LLC, 5th District, $28,000.
Crystal A. Davey, et al, and Linda S. Verschelden to Anthony Vlahovich and wife, Svetlana V. Perry, 3rd District, $370,000.
Tim W. Gass and wife, Deborah Gass to Calvin Ball and wife, April D. Ball, 2nd District, $15,000.
Charlotte Helenberg to Dost LLC, 4th District, $175,000.
Integrity Land LLC to Diane Marquez, 5th District, $60,325.
Sanford Henry and wife, Doris Henry to Christopher Mattair and wife, Samantha Mattair, 3rd District, $6,000.
Ruby Franks to Lisa Gordy and husband, Jessie C. Gordy, 5th District, $160,000.
Donna G. Long, et al, and Donna G. Reneau to Manuel Muniz and wife, Staci Muniz, 3rd District, $11,000.
LMB Inc. to Daniel Lopez Maldonado and wife, Carmen Milagros Lopez, 3rd District, $67,500.
Christy Delee Bivona to Jamie Dawn Kuykendall Knight, 6th District, $230,000.
Hazel Ann Vetterick, et al, and Lisa McGinnis and Robin Ellingson to Zita Kurtzman, 10th District, $53,090.
Robert Brian Bensch, Co Trustee, et al, and Kelli Ronelle Bensch, Co Trustee, and Bensch Family Revocable Living Trust to James R. Anderson and wife, Mary Kelly Anderson, 2nd District, $47,500.
Charles M. Swanson to William E. Delozier, 5th District, $116,500.
Scott Allen, Co Personal Representative, John B. Allen III, Co Personal Representative, and Estate of Dorothy Allen to Samuel Crum, 6th District, $62,500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.