NEWPORT—Newport/Cocke County Industrial Development Board members met Wednesday afternoon to consider several agenda items.
The first action taken by the board was to approve the documentation associated with the refinancing of the county’s new innovation park.
The new bond features a lower interest rate through Newport Federal Bank.
Lucas Graham, Partnership President and Economic Development Director, said this loan will help the county get through the construction phase of the project.
“This was the plan of action from the beginning,” Graham said. “The Shults family offered us owner financing, but the objective was always to refinance. We are going from a 5% interest rate to 3.25%. This is a bridge loan that they are handling during the construction phase. Once that is done we can go through TVA for a federal loan at an even lower interest rate.”
The County Legislative Body (CLB) recently approved the refinancing, as well as a modified contribution agreement to cover the annual payments on the park.
Board members also approved documentation associated with the Love’s Travel Center. The company’s sales tax application was submitted and approved by the state. All sales tax generated will come back to the IDB to cover any debt that may be incurred for infrastructure related items.
Jay Moneyhun, attorney with Bass, Berry & Sims, said Love’s is completely self-financing the new travel center.
“There is no dedication of money with this and Love’s has a finish date of June 30, 2022,” Moneyhun said. “It’s really the state that is putting in money to cover the $3 million in mainly traffic fixes that need to be made. Love’s estimates a total investment or project cost of $14 million.”
Another item discussed during the meeting was the name of the county’s innovation park. Several names were put forward throughout the process by the IDB and CLB. Commissioners left the final decision to the IDB.
Members voted to use the name Smoky Mountain Innovation Park of Cocke County.
Graham said resources have come available that will allow the county to get a ground level perspective from an outside source when it comes to the design of signage for the park. Once agreed upon work can begin on the entrance to the park and the landscaping.
Graham informed the board that he was recently approached by outside investors who are looking to build spec buildings within the innovation park. He said the county would have a great deal on control on where the buildings are placed and how many acres they encompass. Graham noted that there is little liability for the county.
“An investment group is interested in a joint venture with the IDB. They would use their capital to place three spec buildings in the park, but it would be up to us to market them,” Graham said.
Once a building and site is sold or leased the investors would pay the county for the acreage at an agreed upon price.
“The pro is that there is no capital improvements on our end and the IDB would still be eligible for grants. We would have the final say and could measure things based on the business looking to locate in the park and the job count.”
The remaining acreage in the park sits at around 82 acres, according to Graham. He said the spec buildings could be built to 60,000 square feet and leave room to expand to 120,000. The majority of the requests for information he has received are looking for structures that fit that size requirement. Graham said it would give the park a leg up in a market that is depleted of inventory.
City Administrator James Finchum felt as if the spec buildings were a good idea if the space they occupy is limited to a set acreage.
“Unless it eats up the majority of the space then it’s a good idea to have at least one spec building given the lack of availability,” Finchum said. “We need enough acreage in play to meet the need if someone else comes in. If the sites are set at 5 acres each then you’ll have around 70 acres left moving forward.”
The board agreed to allow Graham to continue conversations with the investors and explore their proposed designs for each structure. He will provide a full report at the next meeting of the board.
