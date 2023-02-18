The Arts & Culture Alliance announced a call for entries for its 11th annual Knoxville Photo, an exhibition developed to provide a forum for artists to compete on a national scale and display their work. Approximately 40 photographic works from both emerging and established artists will be selected by the juror, Heather Wetzel, for exhibition in the main gallery of the Emporium Center at 100 S. Gay Street, the anchor to Knoxville’s downtown arts scene, from July 7-28, 2023.
The deadline for entries is Sunday, May 7, 2023.
Cash awards will total $1,050, including a $400 Best of Show.
Since 2013, the Arts & Culture Alliance’s Knoxville Photo has presented hundreds of regional photographers’ works and awarded nearly $10,000 in cash prizes.
“It has been so exciting to watch the growing interest and engagement in the art of photography over the past couple of decades,” says Liza Zenni, executive director of the Arts & Culture Alliance. “I look forward to seeing the broad range of new images captured by these thoughtful artists.”
Awards include a $400 Best in Show, four $150 Juror’s Citations, and a $50 cash award for Best Work by an Alliance member.
Entries must be original and completed within the last two years (2021-2023). The maximum allowed size of any image (unframed) is 40” x 40”.
The nonrefundable entry fee is $30 for up to three images ($20 for Arts & Culture Alliance members and students). Up to three additional images may be submitted for $5/each ($4 for members/students). A “pay what you can afford” fee structure also exists and allows for three entries only.
The Arts & Culture Alliance receives financial support from the Tennessee Arts Commission and the City of Knoxville.
