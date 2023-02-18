The Arts & Culture Alliance announced a call for entries for its 11th annual Knoxville Photo, an exhibition developed to provide a forum for artists to compete on a national scale and display their work. Approximately 40 photographic works from both emerging and established artists will be selected by the juror, Heather Wetzel, for exhibition in the main gallery of the Emporium Center at 100 S. Gay Street, the anchor to Knoxville’s downtown arts scene, from July 7-28, 2023.

The deadline for entries is Sunday, May 7, 2023.

