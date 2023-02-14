Tennessee 1

Tennessee icon Charles "Gus" Manning passed away this weekend in Knoxville. He was 99. 

 UTSports.com

Tennessee Athletics has lost the last remaining administrative link with direct ties to Gen. Robert R. Neyland, as the beloved Charles A. "Gus" Manning passed away Sunday in his hometown of Knoxville. He was 99.

Manning, who retired in 2000 after close to 50 years of full-time service to UT, maintained an office in Thompson-Boling Arena until 2017 and held the title of Consultant Athletics Director until his passing. He served eight ADs and 11 head football coaches during his career at UT.

