Although Newport’s Chamber of Commerce is a membership organization that didn’t stop Lynn Ramsey, Chamber Director, and her staff from reaching out to help the entire community in numerous ways during the pandemic.
According to Ramsey, “ The first two or three weeks of COVID-19 we called and checked on businesses to see what their needs were. Many businesses reached out to us, as well, and we were able to keep in contact with the U.S. Chamber, TN Chamber, Congressman Phil Roe, and others. We received current information and shared it through Facebook and our website. We tried to get the information out any way we could.
“Another aspect of the situation during the early weeks of COVID-19 was sharing information with the general public. We created charts, which showed what businesses were open, and what hours they were open. We videoed businesses adhering to safety protocols in order to let people know what businesses were doing to promote a safe environment."
Ramsey continued, “It was depressing. People were in a fearful mode, and we tried to do everything we could to help them get through the things they were dealing with. People called and mentioned that they weren’t chamber members. We didn’t treat members or nonmembers any differently. It was about community; we just wanted people to know we cared, and we were working for them.
“We told people about food distributions. We sent surveys out to area businesses asking how we could help them. We posted best health practices from the Cocke County Health Department along with their phone number. We passed on information from East Regional Health Office and Economic Recovery Group.
“Another thing that we did was research and put out information on Tennessee Business Relief from the state. People were a little confused about which loans were forgiven and which ones were not. There was so much information coming out so quickly that we wanted our businesses to be well informed.
“We called all of our banks to see which ones could give out SBA loans. Our banks were wonderful and worked overtime. The Payroll Protection Plan was huge for a lot of people, but the business community had to know what help was available to them. We had a breakfast with a webinar to get that information out.
“A month later we were put on a conference call with the Tennessee Department of the Treasury. They had money available and wanted us to help inform the business community.
“Matt from the Plain Talk did a wonderful, informative article on the front page which helped us tremendously. Many in our business community did anything they could to think outside the box and keep their businesses open. Many started delivery and curbside service in order to help people get what they needed. Brandon Joynt is one of those business owners who worked very hard to keep his business going during the pandemic. He provided free movies to the community and sold concessions to generate income.
“We saw all the adjustments that our business owners were making and decided to host a lunch and learn on the topic of depression. Annette Burke from Empower spoke on ways to deal with all the pressure and stress people were experiencing.”
Lynn Ramsey and her staff worked hard to bring information, hope and encouragement to the Newport business community and beyond during the trying days of COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.