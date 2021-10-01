NEWPORT—A Sevierville man was arrested Wednesday morning after he was found committing a lewd act in the courthouse parking.
Mark Anthony Gibson, age 44, was charged with Indecent Exposure, Public Intoxication and Unlawful Drug Paraphernalia Use and Act.
Deputies were notified by a witness that a male in a black truck was committing the act while staring at her in the parking lot. Deputy Joshua Boyce located the man, identified as Gibson, who began to move around in the vehicle.
The report states that Boyce drew his duty issued sidearm and instructed the Gibson to show his hands. Gibson stepped out of the vehicle and was placed in handcuffs at that time.
The report states that Gibson was “very sweaty and talking at a fast rate of speed.” Gibson allegedly admitted to taking Suboxone which was provided to him through a “prescription.”
Gibson told Boyce that he brought a friend to the courthouse for a court appearance. Another witness advised that two other occupants of the vehicle walked away from the courthouse, but they could not be located. While searching Gibson’s vehicle deputies found four needles inside the truck. He was transported to the County Jail for booking.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.