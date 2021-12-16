Centerview Elementary
Kimberly Shults' Kindergarten Class
Dear Santa,
I am 5 years old. I have been a good girl this year. I would like to have my own bike and a snake game. I hope you have a good year.
Your Friend,
Hunter Garcia
Dear Santa,
I have been a really good boy this year so here's my Christmas list in case you thought I've been good too. I would like to have some new hot wheels and a new tablet. Also, some video games, a remote control car and dinosaur, a lambroghini, some new clothes, a dump truck, some new boots. And please bring me and my sister some games we can play with together. Those things would make me happy Santa. I hope you have a very Merry Christmas and safe travels for Christmas Eve. I'll leave you some cookies.
Maddox Cole
Dear Santa,
Hi, Santa! I'm 6 years old and I'm in Kindergarten. I have been a good girl this year. I want a unicorn toothbrush and toothpaste. I also want a unicorn blanket and matching pillow and stuff animal.
Thanks.
Shania
Dear Santa,
I want a coloring set, a coloring book, books to learn how to read and a Pikachu stuffed animal for Christmas!
Lorelei
Dear Santa,
I'm five years old and I've been good this year. I would like a peppa pig house and some other peppa pig things. Bring something for my sister and brother too.
Thanks.
Iris Buckner
Dear Santa,
I am 6 years old and I have been good this year. I would like my own computer and a slide set. I have been a good boy this year.
Thanks, Santa.
Jacob Dean
Dear Santa,
My name is Harlan and I've been a good boy this year. I'm 5 years old. I would like a new backpack and some toys. Get brother a toy too.
Your Friend,
Harlan Phillips
Dear Santa,
What I would like for Christmas is the Princess celebration cassure. I would also like the moving baby table. I would also like some slime. I would also like magic model also some mario toys. I would also like the unicorn happy woffer. I would also like some frozen toys. Thank you.
Serenity McDowell
Dear Santa,
Hi, Santa. My name is Levi and I've been a good boy. I like toys.
Your friend,
Levi Steele
Dear Santa,
I am five years old. I have been a good girl this year. I hope you have had a good year. I love you. I would like some books, clothes, and a xylophone for Christmas. Please bring my brother and my 2 sisters something too. Thank you Santa.
Mercy Calfee
Dear Santa,
I've been a good girl. I'm excited about Christmas. Please bring me some toys.
Your friend,
Chloe Hurst
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.