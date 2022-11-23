On Wednesday, Cocke County's wrestling team opened its 2022 season with wins over Union County and Elizabethton.
As a team, the Fighting Cocks and Lady Red beat Union County 42-36 and bested Betsy 48-30.
With the wins, CCHS moves to 2-0 in the first season of new head coach Victor Shults.
Cocke County edged UCHS seven matches to six, with one double forfeit taking place.
Jacke Barnette took down Union's Marcus Creekmore for the first match win of the season, while Conrad Morales claimed the second one over Jared Barbee.
Union County got two back, as David Hopkins and Preston Atkins beat Landon Flockhart and Braxden Kelly, respectively. The Fighting Cocks won three straight matches courtesy of Cris Flockhart, Jacob Stanton and Jayden Mondragon.
Following another UCHS win, CCHS won two more matches with victories by Devin Roemer and Nicolas Philips.
Union County took the final three matches following the double forfeit to round out the results.
Against Elizabethton, Cocke County jumped out to a 3-0 lead then stormed back from a 5-3 deficit to stage five straight wins en route to an 8-5 victory.
Stanton, Mondragon and Carson Carrell won the first three matches for CCHS against the Hurricanes, which blew back to take four straight wins before a double forfeit.
Damian Hill pinned Cocke County's Isaak Wesche after the forfeit, but Barnette, Morales, Landon Flockhart, Kelly and Cris Flockhart held their own to help CCHS mount its comeback-fueled victory.
Up next, the Cocke County girls will gear up for a Saturday showdown at Greeneville. The team will be at Knox Catholic next weekend, with Friday set for JV and Saturday reserved for varsity.
