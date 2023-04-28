Darnell 1

Tennessee offensive lineman Darnell Wright celebrates with friends and family after being selected in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

 UTSports.com

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Tennessee VFL Darnell Wright became the highest drafted Southeastern Conference offensive lineman of the 2023 NFL Draft as the right tackle was selected by the Chicago Bears with the No. 10 overall pick in the first round on Thursday night.

Wright, a 2022 first-team All-SEC selection, held a draft party in Knoxville and celebrated with his family and friends. It was the culmination of a dominant two-year stretch for the Huntington, West Virginia, native in the Volunteers’ explosive offense.

