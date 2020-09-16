OktOBERfest at Ober Gatlinburg is the best way to experience the smoky mountains in the fall. Changing leaves and cooler temperatures make it the perfect time to visit the area and enjoy this indoor/outdoor festival.
Ober Gatlinburg’s 11th Annual OktOBERfest will be held from September 25-November 1, 2020. This beloved event takes place every October and celebrates some of the time-honored traditions of the original OktOBERfest in Munich, Germany. There are plenty of activities and lots of fun to be had by visitors of all ages.
One of the highlights of OktOBERfest is the food. Most of the food is German inspired and is derived from recipes and cuisine from traditional Bavarian festivals. Cuisine includes but is not limited to schnitzel, bratwurst, strudel, turkey legs, pretzels and sauerkraut. During this month-long celebration, along with multiple daily shows, our Seasons Of Ober Restaurant switches to their OktOBERfest menu.
A great accompaniment to the food is beer. An Outdoor Bier Garten is open for beer sampling for festivalgoers who are 21 and over. Different featured breweries will be included each weekend, with a company representative from each of these present on Saturdays.
Along with the authentic German cuisine and beer, you can also look forward to outdoor games and the Bavarian Fun Makers Oompah Band. The band dresses in authentic lederhosen while performing traditional Bavarian folk dances, oompah music, sing-a-longs, yodels, and more! They have multiple performances daily during OktOBERfest.
If German food isn’t for you, there are other eateries on site that will offer meals suited to your taste and overall budget.
And, of course, along with great memories, you’ll want to take home souvenirs of this month-long celebration. We have a wide variety of OktOBERfest souvenir apparel, gifts and accessories available in our outdoor vendor tent.
Inside the mall, you’ll also want to check out our retail shops … most especially our unique and specific “Beer Necessities” kiosk, which provides an eclectic selection of gifts and accessories for the true beer (or “bier”) aficionado.
When you have had your fill of yodeling, schnitzel and Bavarian beer, you can enjoy everything else that Ober Gatlinburg has to offer.
Some of the activities include the new Ski Mountain Coaster, the indoor Ice Skating Rink, the Alpine Slide, the Chair Swing, the Scenic Chairlift, the Amaze’n Maze, Mini-Golf, a full arcade, and the Wildlife Encounter. Remember to bring your camera along to capture the memories, as well as the gorgeous views from high above the city of Gatlinburg. OktOBERfest is an event you won’t want to miss.
Due to addition of COVID-19 protocols, OktOBERfest will look a little different this year. There will be no inflatable bounce houses, face painting, and no children’s craft table.
The band will have a clear partition in place, to help keep both themselves and festivalgoers safe.
Hand sanitizer dispensers can be found throughout the property. There is currently a mask mandate in place for indoor areas.
Organizers also request that you please practice social distancing during your visit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.