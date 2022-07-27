PARROTTSVILLE—Motorist traveling north on Highway 321 toward Parrottsville may have noticed a new addition alongside the roadway. As you cross the Fred M. Valentine Bridge, take a look to the right and you’ll see a sign that was recently unveiled to honor one of Cocke County’s most distinguished citizens. The man whose name now dons that sign is Dr. Nathan Ford.

Ford’s illustrious career started in 1950 when he became the first full-time optometrist in Cocke County. In 1952, he continued his family’s political tradition, running for and being elected to the Cocke County Board of Education at the age of 27.

