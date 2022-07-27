PARROTTSVILLE—Motorist traveling north on Highway 321 toward Parrottsville may have noticed a new addition alongside the roadway. As you cross the Fred M. Valentine Bridge, take a look to the right and you’ll see a sign that was recently unveiled to honor one of Cocke County’s most distinguished citizens. The man whose name now dons that sign is Dr. Nathan Ford.
Ford’s illustrious career started in 1950 when he became the first full-time optometrist in Cocke County. In 1952, he continued his family’s political tradition, running for and being elected to the Cocke County Board of Education at the age of 27.
From 1952 to 1956 Ford served through an era of consolidation of many of Cocke County's one and two-room schools.
His service to the community would continue when he was elected to serve four terms in Tennessee's General Assembly as a state representative. His contributions to Cocke County are not limited to the medical and educational fields. Ford also served as Cocke County Economic Development Commission chairman and Chamber of Commerce Director.
As many will attest, his commitment to Cocke County and its people is undeniable. Ford served in all of his roles with dignity, and is a friend to many across the state of Tennessee.
Rep. Jeremy Faison came up with the idea to name the specific portion of highway after the great Dr. Ford. It’s the same stretch of road that Ford frequented for decades, as he would walk the loop for exercise back to his former home on the Old Greeneville Highway.
Faison brought together a small group of Ford’s family and friends for the dedication, which was a complete surprise to the honoree.
“Since you served in the legislature you’ll remember this, it’s in our purview to be able to name a road after somebody,” Faison said as he addressed Ford. “I was telling Judge (Ben) Hooper that years ago I remember coming up to do pest control in Parrottsville, and every morning I came through you would be walking along the side of this road.
“When I think of Dr. Ford, I always think he’s such a beautiful human. There is a verse in the Bible that says ‘A man who fears the Lord, even his enemies will be at peace with him.’ I have never heard someone say something ill of Dr. Ford. It’s pretty amazing that whenever you’re around him he has grace and mercy. You’ve impacted so many lives in Tennessee and so many lives in this community. I just wanted people to know that this community loves you, reveres you and that they will remember you when they drive this road for a long time.”
Ben W. Hooper Jr., the longtime Cocke County judge and former member of the Tennessee State Senate, would travel back and forth to Nashville with Ford when both were serving in their respective positions. The pair shared many fond memories and a lot of laughs along the way during their nearly four hour drives.
Hooper attended the ceremony and spoke on the great respect that the community has for Ford.
“I am so thrilled to be here. Dr. Ford didn’t come into this world with a silver spoon in his mouth, but what he has done is remarkable,” Hooper said. “He is known from one end of this state to the other in the optometry field. His time in the General Assembly and what he did is known from one end of the state to the other, as well. He had the reputation that people would be envious of. He is well thought of and loved, and it’s just amazing.
“But you don’t stop there with Nathan. I don’t know of a husband who could be any more well thought of because of his absolute and complete care that he gives his wife, and the love he has for her is just unimaginable. His children are the same way in the love that they have for their parents. That just about sums it up. You’re the best.”
Also in attendance for the dedication ceremony was former 1st Congressional District Representative Bill Jenkins. The Congressman served the district from 1997 until 2007. Jenkins built a lasting relationship with both Ford and Hooper that has spanned decades. The congressman said no single person is more deserving of this recognition than Ford.
“I am honored to be here and was really grateful to get a phone call to participate in this. At age 96, it is more than fitting that you do this for Dr. Ford. There are a lot of ways to get here from Rogersville to Newport, but from this moment on, as long as I live, I'm going to use the Nathan Ford roadway to come through here,” Jenkins said.
“Nathan’s life is so unique as a doctor certainly, as a legislator, double certainly, and in all the ways that he has been a friend to so many. This country would be better off with a whole lot more Nathan Fords.”
Dr. Kurt Steele currently operates the optometry practice started by Ford in 1950. Ford and his partner, the late Dr. Bill Henry, turned the keys to the practice over to Dr. Kurt Steele and the late Dr. Jeff Foster many years ago. Steele said that Ford’s decision to open the practice has touched the lives of countless Cocke County residents since its establishment.
“I came here in 1995, and he started the practice in 1950. I’ve always said I want to make it to October 17, 2050, I’ll be 81, and I want to see the 100 year anniversary of the practice he started,” Steele said. “I took over his practice and he’s never done anything but give me friendly advice and has never been negative. We’re naming a road after him, and the road you travel shows how many people you touch. Right now there are five doctors and 27 people that have a job all because Nathan Ford started this practice. There are hundreds and hundreds of people that know what a wonderful person you are that you don’t even know about. Nobody deserves this more than you.”
Dr. Ford watched intently as the blanket that was draped across the sign was slowly pulled away to reveal his name. A thunderous roar of applause was heard over the traffic passing along the highway when the sign came into full view. The moment left a man who has done so much in his life at a loss for words.
“For one time in my life I’m speechless,” Ford said following the unveiling. “I really didn’t know this was happening. It’s really nice and of course I really appreciate it. It’s the people that I have known that are responsible for this.”
A native of Del Rio, Ford is the son of the late John and Anna (Davis) Ford, the tenth of their twelve children. He and his wife, the former Mary Barger, were married in 1954. They are the parents of three children, Beth, Mark and John. They couple also have several grandchildren.
Following the unveiling, many photos were taken and stories shared before the group departed, making their way along the newly christened Dr. Nathan Ford Highway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.