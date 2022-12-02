Cosby baseball coach Ward Williams, pictured here in front of a photo of his father, Duran Williams, announced Wednesday night that he will be undergoing his second battle with cancer. He originally faced and beat the disease more than six years ago.
COSBY — Over the past two weeks, the Cosby community has been handed more than its fair share of bad news.
On November 19, Cosby senior athlete Hayden Green was critically injured in an ATV accident that has kept him in the hospital through this weekend.
Then, Eagles baseball coach Ward Williams took to Facebook on Wednesday night to reveal that he will undergo yet another battle with cancer.
“I was having some issues breathing and walking and just hard a lot of pain and fatigue,” wrote Williams, who also serves as the Cosby football offensive line coach and the Cocke County Election Commissioner.
Williams added that he went to the hospital, where he was admitted due to pain and the results of initial scans.
Upon further inspection, doctors discovered masses on his lungs and fluid “surrounding and smooshing my right lung,” Williams wrote.
Williams revealed that the fluid was drained, and a biopsy taken of the mass on his left lung showed a return of the disease that originally claimed his left leg more than six years ago.
Except this time, the cancer is in his lung instead of his leg.
“The only thing I ask is for your continued prayers, to beat this thing and get to live a long healthy life with my new beautiful wife that I love so dearly,” Williams wrote. “Thank you so much. I love y’all.”
While Williams is fighting this battle, he told The Newport Plain Talk that Travis Sane will be the interim head coach for the Cosby baseball team.
“He’s going to make sure everything is taken care of,” Williams said of Sane. “He’s a great guy, and I trust him.”
Cole Shelton, Williams’ assistant, will continue to help as well in Williams’ absence.
Levi Cooper, Cosby athletic director, added a statement of well wishes on behalf of the Eagles’ athletic department:
“Our thoughts and prayers are with Coach Ward Williams, his wife Mychal and the rest of the Williams family. Ward was a student here, played ball here, and has since served his community in many ways, including as a coach and mentor to the students of Cosby High. He has served our community in so many ways throughout the years and his presence here will certainly be missed in the coming days and weeks. Cosby High School will do all that we can to support Coach Williams and his family as he fights this terrible disease.”
When the news about Green surfaced, members of the Cosby community jumped in to help wherever they could.
Now, Williams — who experienced that love firsthand during his initial cancer battle — expects the same thing this time around.
“It played a huge role in my first battle, and it’ll do the same now because this community is the best there is,” he said. “It’s crazy to think how many people will step into help. I’ve seen it before.
“But it’s the prayers that mean most. They’ve helped Hayden, and they’ll continue to help me.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.