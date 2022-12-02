Ward 1

Cosby baseball coach Ward Williams, pictured here in front of a photo of his father, Duran Williams, announced Wednesday night that he will be undergoing his second battle with cancer. He originally faced and beat the disease more than six years ago. 

 Jake Nichols

COSBY — Over the past two weeks, the Cosby community has been handed more than its fair share of bad news.

On November 19, Cosby senior athlete Hayden Green was critically injured in an ATV accident that has kept him in the hospital through this weekend.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.