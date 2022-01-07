The 18th-ranked Tennessee men’s basketball team embarks on its second SEC road trip this weekend, taking on No. 21 LSU in Baton Rouge on Saturday.
Fans can catch Saturday’s game on ESPN2 and online or on any mobile device through WatchESPN. WatchESPN can be accessed through the ESPN App, or online at espn.com/watch. Tom Hart (play-by-play) and Daymeon Fishback (analysis) will have the call.
Fans can also listen live on their local Vol Network affiliate to hear Bob Kesling and Ron Slay calling the action. The broadcast is also available on channel 134 on Sirius, channel 190 on SiriusXM and channel 961 on the SiriusXM app.
Tennessee (10-3, 1-1 SEC) picked up its first SEC win in overtime over Ole Miss on Wednesday, 66-60. Despite never leading during regulation and trailing by as many as 12 points, the Vols’ defense kept them in the game—forcing 27 Ole Miss turnovers and recording 17 steals. Tennessee’s 17 steals were its most in any game since Dec. 23, 2009 and its most in an SEC game since Feb. 21, 2007.
Offensively, junior guard Santiago Vescovi led the Vols with 17 points, 12 of which came in the last four minutes of regulation or overtime. Vescovi added six rebounds and five assists. Olivier Nkamhoua and Josiah-Jordan James also scored in double figures with 13 and 10 points, respectively.
After its quick trip down to Louisiana, Tennessee returns to Thompson-Boling Arena next week for a matchup with South Carolina on Tuesday, Jan. 11. Tip-off is set for 6:30 p.m. ET on SEC Network.
THE SERIES
• Tennessee leads the all-time series with LSU, 65-49, dating to 1933.
• The Tigers hold a 27-26 edge when the series is contested in Baton Rouge. The Vols had won five straight at the PMAC before falling in each of their last three visits.
• Fifth-year LSU head coach Will Wade is a Nashville native and graduate of Franklin Road Academy.
• Saturday marks Tennessee’s fifth game this season against an AP top-25 opponent. The Vols are 2-2 vs. top-25 opposition thus far.
• This is the first time since January of 2012 that Tennessee has faced three top-25 opponents in a four-game span. In 2011-12, the Vols defeated No. 13 Florida before falling to No. 20 Mississippi State and No. 2 Kentucky—all consecutively.
• LSU and Tennessee boast the nation’s No. 1- and No. 2-rated KenPom defensive efficiencies.
LAYUP LINES — TEAM
• Wednesday against Ole Miss, the Vols managed to win a game they never led during regulation.
• Tennessee forced the Rebels into five shot-clock violations.
• According to KenPom, the Vols rank second in the nation in adjusted defensive efficiency, allowing only 85.7 points per 100 possessions. College teams typically average close to 70 possessions per game.
• The Vols rank among the Division I top 10 in turnover margin (+6.7, 6th), steals per game (10.8, 8th) and assists per game (18.2, 9th).
• Tennessee’s 11.5 turnovers per game is the lowest (best) average in the SEC.
• The Vols are attempting 8.6 more 3-pointers per game than they did last season (28.5 per game compared to 19.9). In wins, UT is shooting .375 from long range. In losses, that average drops to .188.
• In five games away from home this season, Tennessee has held opponents to just 65.4 ppg. And those teams are shooting .372 from the field.
LAYUP LINES — PLAYERS
• In SEC play, true freshman Zakai Zeigler ranks third in the league in free-throw percentage (.875) and fourth in steals (3.5 spg).
• Junior guard Santiago Vescovi has 16 steals over UT’s last six games (2.7 spg).
• In two career games vs. LSU, Vescovi is shooting .529 (9-for-17) from 3-point range and averaging 15.5 points.
• Vescovi has played 74:07 of a possible 85:00 minutes through UT’s first two SEC games.
• Kennedy Chandler’s 5.4 assists per game rank second in Division I among true freshmen.
• The SEC record for career games played is 152, held by Kentucky’s Darius Miller (2008-12). John Fulkerson is closing in, having now appeared in a Tennessee-record 143 career games.
