Ninety-seven Walters State students were chosen for membership in Phi Theta Kappa, the international honor society for community college. To receive this honor, students are required to earn a 3.5 GPA while carrying at least 12 hours of college credit.
Students honored this year from Cocke County include: Dominic Maddux of Cosby; Elly Curtiss of Del Rio; Mikayla Alley, Aubrianna Brown, Cynthia Ivory, Seth Lawson, Isabelle Mathis, Aaron Price, and Carlee Waine, all of Newport; Chants Black and Sophia Rouleau, both of Parrottsville; and Madison Pleasant of Telford.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.