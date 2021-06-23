The town of Parrottsville will holds its annual Fireworks Showcase on Saturday, July 3.
Mayor Dewayne Daniel has planned a full fledged celebration this year with inflatables, fireworks, vendors and much more.
Fireworks have been purchased from a local vendor, and Daniel said the display will be on par or better than previous years.
Entertainment has been scheduled throughout the afternoon, and the first performers will take the stage around 3 p.m.
The Parrottsville football team will be working the inflatables and games this year. All donations or fees to use the inflatables will go towards new equipment for the team.
The East Tennessee Jeepers Club of Cocke County will host the annual parade through downtown Parrottsville. All churches, organizations and clubs are invited to join in the parade that will occur earlier in the afternoon.
There will be fire trucks, police cars, street rods, custom cars and trucks, antique cars, trucks and tractors. Also included will be Jeeps from all over the county and surrounding area, four wheelers, razors and side-by-sides.
The local mounted riders will be attending and individuals will be riding their favorite horse.
The cost to enter will be $5 per vehicle. This money will go towards the Jeep Club’s annual Christmas Angel Fund. Last year they fed numerous families and supplied toys and clothing to almost 100 children in the county.
East Tennessee Jeepers are a non-profit club with 100% of the money raised going to needy children and families in the community. If you would like to join the club or sign up to participate in the parade, contact Charlie Cobble at 423-623-4644 or 423-623-1871.
“We’re happy to be back to where we were before COVID,” Mayor Daniel said.
“Thousands of dollars were donated by businesses and members of the community to make this possible. We really appreciate all the support that we receive each year for this event.”
The event will be free of charge as usual, and take place around Parrottsville Elementary School. Parking will be handled by the Volunteer Fire Department.
Everyone is encouraged to come out and enjoy one of the best firework displays in the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.