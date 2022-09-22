Daniel G. Conard to Christopher M. Fulton, et al, and Darbi L. Vanderford Fulton and Darbi L. Fulton Vanderford, 1st District, $200,000.
Darlene Dockery Thornburg to Jacey Darchelle Nichols, 2nd District, $105,800.
Gail Anne Shelton, et al, and Gail Anne Shelton Wilson to Randy Driskill, et al, and Angela Driskill and Derek Driskill, 6th District, $55,000.
Rae Massey and wife, Karen Massey to Brian Edward Barr and wife, Angela Marie Barr, 1st District, $45,000.
Mark E. Hoffman, et al, and Mark Hoffman to Scott Adam Holtz and wife, Dianna Lynn Holtz, 2nd District, $210,000.
Linda Polhemus, et al, and Carmela Linda Polhemus to Laura Vaughn and husband, Gregg Vaughn, 2nd District, $45,000.
Samuel Stuetz to Tammy Stuetz, 8th District, $0.
Michael G. Wood and wife, Dianna M. Wood to Marie E. Robothan and husband, Randy M. Robothan, 6th District, $125,000.
Wilfredo Enrique Pino and wife, Marlene Pino to Jul16 LLC, 5th District, $612,500.
Jerry Cureton and wife, Donna Cureton to Tamara Henley, $135,000.
Union Cemetery of Newport Inc. to Steve O. Black, 6th District, $800.
Roger Lee Leatherwood and wife, Mary Ann Leatherwood to Kristen N. Olson, et al, and Clarissa W. Cossaboon, 11th District, $200,000.
Eddie Ball, et al, and Scotty Mantooth to Lawrence P. Kaczmarek, et al, and Judy K. Lochner, 4th District, $69,000.
Dakota Clint Layman and wife, Brittnee N. Layman to Wilma Bryan, 4th District, $245,000.
James L. Fisher, et al, and James L. Fisher Sr., Dola Fisher, Connie F. Fisher, James L. Fisher Jr., and Connie Fisher to Bethany B. Ussery, 3rd District, $230,000.
Mary E. Greene to Charles R. Little, 1st District, $203,000.
Erik Mason to Lilly Bebensee, et al, and John W. Underwood, 6th District, $179,000.
Randy David Shults and wife, Angie Shults to Kelly Williamson, 11th District, $400,000.
