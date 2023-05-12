Rogers 1

A star on and off the field, graduate pitcher

Ashley Rogers

has been named SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year. A native of Athens, Tennessee, Rogers graduated from UT in May 2022 with a 4.0 GPA and an undergraduate degree in kinesiology. Currently, in grad school, she is pursuing a Master’s in kinesiology with a biomechanics concentration.

