Ohio State receiver Kaleb Brown, left, tries to evade being tackled by linebacker Cody Simon during their NCAA college football Spring game Saturday, April 15, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio.

 Jay LaPrete, AP Photo

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel has approved rules changes that are expected to reduce the number of plays in football games, notably one that will keep the clock running when a team makes a first down except in the last two minutes of a half.

The panel on Thursday approved recommendations forwarded last month by the Football Rules Committee. Since 1968, the clock had stopped on a first down until the referee gave the ready-for-play signal.

