From Nov. 14 to Nov. 18
Guy Hommel Jr. to Jeffery Ferguson, 2nd District, $160,000.
David Scott James and wife, Crystal James to Corey L. Keifer and wife, Jaymie Keifer, 8th District, $265,000.
Tyler J. Yohn and wife, Samantha A. Yohn to Steven Varnes and wife, Sheree Varnes, 6th District, $210,000.
Charles Ed Branson, et al, and Michelle Lemly, Charles E. Branson and Michelle R. Lemly to Howard Reagan Jr. and wife, Marcia Reagan, 1st District, $25,000.
Ronald J. Vadala and wife, Susan C. Vadala to Chanthol Chean, et al, and Somaly Noun, 6th District, $225,000.
Donna High et al, and Dan Beam to Theodore R. Jarnagin and wife, Donna S. Jarnagin, 9th District, $300,000.
Andrew J. Arem and wife, Erica A. Arem to David G. Ziegler, et al, and Tiffany A. Ziegler and Marlyn K. Wrone, 1st District, $57,750.
JMB Investment Company LLC to Ellis R. Hubbard and wife, Betty J. Hubbard, 6th District, $1,875,745.
Wayne A. Phillips, et al, and Bret A. Phillips and Bretaigne A. Phillips to Ronnie Doss, et al, and Hannah Doss, 5th District, $44,000.
Monty Dover, et al, and Tiffany Dover to Rodney W. Buckner, 6th District, $36,000.
Branda Gould, et al, and Branda Melinn to Willard Cupp and wife, Rebecca Cupp, 4th District, $275,150.
Allan M. Mair to Revved Up Real Estate LLC, 6th District, $185,000.
Douglas M. Messer to Timothy J. Tallman, et al, and Keshia M. Tallman, Caleb Jeremiah Tallman and Benjamin Allan Tallman, 8th District, $116,000.
Jim Foley and wife, Doris Foley to Julie E. Vanover and husband, Victor S. Vanover, 5th District, $18,000.
Neal Curran and wife, Susan Curran to Marty Wilkinson and wife, Sandra K. Wilkinson, 5th District, $20,500.
Dale Boring to Austin Dauphiny, 5th District, $265,000.
Matthew Ray Lewis, et al, and Olivia Lewis, Matthew Lewis and Megan Lewis to David P. Price and wife, Madison Price, 6th District, $227,500.
Glenn Keith Hooper, et al, and Linda Faye Hooper to William K. Alexander Jr., et al, and Elizabeth Ann Alexander, 9th District, $125,000.
Terrell Orr and wife, Karen Orr to Nancy M. Clabo, 6th District, $266,000.
Michael L. Bell, et al, and Melissa Bell and Melissa Maxwell to Tyler McQueen and wife, Amanda McQueen, 6th District, $145,000.
Robert Matthew Ball and wife, Leila Raylene Ball to Robert L. Barger, 5th District, $20,000.
Alvin H. Bible to Jeremy Adelsgruber, 4th District, $18,499.
Saskcus LLC, et al, and Robert Saunders to John W. Volker, 2nd District, $57,500.
James L. Walker Jr. and wife, Crystal E. Walker to William J. Thomas and wife, Sharri A. Thomas, 8th District, $175,000.
John Michael Kauser and wife, Lucinda Beth Kauser to Dale Boring, 5th District, $45,000.
Travis France, et al, and Nicole J. Serna to Michael Bell and wife, Melissa Bell, 6th District, $230,000.
Sherman Hudson to Ted R. Allen, 1st District, $139,000.
Joseph Chad Lane to Summit Electrical Services LLC, 8th District, $410,000.
Union Cemetery of Newport Inc. to Tammy Messer, 6th District, $800.00.
Denise Webb, Executrix, et al, and Estate of Diane T. McMahan to Mihir Patel, et al, and Angelica Morales, 6th District, $25,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.