Jerry J. Hutson, age 79 of Newport, TN, passed away Monday, November 8, 2021.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, outdoorsman, and a veteran of the United States Armed Forces.
He was a friend to many, always willing to lend a helping hand.
The family wishes to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers.
To honor Jerry’s wishes, no funeral service will be held.
A private family gathering will be held at a later date.
Arrangements by Alder Funeral Home.
