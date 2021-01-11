Each new Army recruit is taught the Seven Core Army Values during their Basic Combat Training. They are expected to live these seven values: Loyalty, Duty, Respect, Selfless Service, Honor, Integrity and Personal Courage every day and in everything they do. The Army feels these seven values describes what a solider is all about. The Army says, “of the seven values, honor is the one that embodies all the others. Honor is a matter of carrying out, acting, and living the values of respect, duty, loyalty, selfless service, integrity and personal courage in everything you do.”
This week I have the pleasure of sharing the life story of a Newport native who not only served in the Army but embodied the seven values during his twenty-one years on duty and continues to display those values in everything he does for the community.
I met Jackie when we were both going through some physical therapy. I first noticed him since he was wearing Pittsburg Steelers attire, so being a fan, I started a conversation with him. I found not only did he like the Steelers, who used to be my favorite, but he was also retired from the Army. Our conversations opened the door for me to learn that Jackie had spent 21 years in the Army and should have been their poster person for the Seven Core Values program. This week let me introduce you to Jackie A. Stewart, Sergeant First Class, US Army, Retired.
As it happens to be, this column will be out the day after Jackie’s birthday. He was born in Newport on January 12, 1964 to the late Mary Evelyn Stewart. Throughout our conversations Jackie has spoken about the foundation his mother and family had given him. He was the youngest of seven siblings and his mother was a single parent. His male role model was his oldest brother.
“My childhood dream”, Jackie said, “was to join the United States Army and follow in the footsteps of my late brother; Master Sergeant Larry Stewart who was my father figure, who served his country during the Vietnam War.” (His brother had two tours in Vietnam and received a Purple Heart.) So, after he graduated from Cocke County High School, at age 17, he joined the United States Army, November 17, 1982. Jackie said, “When I joined the Army the motto was “Be the best you can be” and I took it to heart.”
At Fort Benning, while Jackie was at Basic Training, he learned the Seven Core Values and took them to heart and started his military career striving to be and do the best he could. (His many extra curricula activities and awards will bear this out throughout his career). While at Fort Benning he joined the Run For Your Life Club and participated in 50 and 100 miles runs. He embraced the opportunity to learn and obtained a 100% perfect score on the Comprehensive End of Cycle Test during Advanced Individual Training (AIT).
From Benning he was sent to Fort Hood Texas (1983-1984) for additional training and was instrumental in helping his unit earn the Distinguished Honor Platoon Award. Upon completion of service at Fort Hood he was stationed in Aschaffenburg, Germany (1984-1986) for the remaining two years of his initial four-year enlistment.
After six months out of the service, Jackie felt he missed the military life and on March 17, 1987 he reenlisted in the Army. He was reassigned to Fort Hood, Texas (1987-1991). During this assignment he was selected to lead Echo Team, a 6-man team in the 312th Military Intelligence Battalion, Long-Range Surveillance Detachment.
His next tour of duty was at United States Army Garrison Schweinfurt (USAG Schweinfurt) (1991-1994). During this assignment he was inducted into the Sergeant Morales Club (more about this later) and attended the Basic Non-Commissioned Officers Course for which he was awarded the Distinguished Honor Graduate and Leadership Award.
Also, during this tour at USAG Schweinfurt he also competed against 400 other soldiers stationed throughout Europe, resulting in a 1st place finish in the coveted individual M-16 Marksmanship Competition, during the Infantry Skills Competition. For his can-do attitude he excelled in everything he did and earned recognition as one of the best soldiers stationed in the European theater.
Outside of his assigned duties he represented himself and the Army by participating in marches in Bern, Switzerland for 50-miles (2x25 miles) and Nijmegen, Holland]s 70th Annual Marches that were 100-miles/4x25 miles long. For the Nijmegen march he received the Presidential Sports Award for “Back Packing” from President Ronald Reagan.
From Germany he was assigned to Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri (1994-1997) as an Army Drill Sergeant. He had the opportunity to provide training and leadership to approximately 3,000 young men and women 17-37 years of age from various walks of life and representing many countries. He not only got to teach them the Seven Core Values, of the Army, but it was his actions that showed them the true example of how the “values” should be used in their daily life. This assignment culminated in being inducted as an Honorary Member into the Prestigious Sergeant Audie Murphy Club (more about this later), who earned more than 33 awards and medals and was recognized as the most decorated soldier in WWII.
Jackie returned to Fort Hood, Texas (1997-2003). He was the First Sergeant with C Company of the 1-22 Infantry Battalion, 4th Infantry Division until his unit was called up for duty in Iraq. He served 2 Combat Tours: Operation Desert Storm (ODS) and Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF).
His tour of duty in OIF, Jackie was platoon Sergeant for 1st Platoon, Charlie Company, 1-22 Infantry Battalion and was based in Saddam Hussein’s hometown of Tikrit, Iraq. He came back to the states in August 2003 and was discharged on December 31, 2003. It was the unit he had just left, the 1-22 Infantry Battalion, who captured Saddam Hussein just two weeks after his discharge.
When he retired Sergeant First Class Jackie Stewart had received more than 42 Medals, Decorations, Badges, Citations and Campaign Ribbons. While each of these come with their own description of the deed he accomplished, two awards stand out that Jackie is most proud of. The Sergeant Morales Club and the Sergeant Audie Murphy Club the “Best of the Best” of the Army’s Non-Commissioned Officers (NCO). Below is a brief description of the requirements and meanings of what these two clubs require for membership.
The Sergeant Morales Club (SMC) is reserved for the top 1% of Army NCO’s stationed in Europe. “SMC members exemplify a special kind of leadership characterized by a personal concern for the needs, training, development and welfare of Soldiers. SMC membership recognizes and rewards distinguished NCOs— (1) Whose leadership achievements merit special recognition. (2) Who have contributed significantly to developing a professional NCO Corps and a combat-effective Army.” To be eligible, in part, they must meet the following requirements: “c. Mentor at least two Soldiers. d. Be mature and share the values of their profession and their unit. e. Exercise sound leadership principles. f. Display examples of professional Army ethics. g. Strengthen and develop the Seven Army Values in Soldiers. h. Display the Warrior Ethos. i. Display exemplary physical fitness and marksmanship skills.”
The nominee goes through a rigorous four-phase selection process where he is required to have memorized and recites the NCO Creed and undergoes an intense interview at each level. (Phase 2: Initial-selection board at battalion level or equivalent. (3) Phase 3: Intermediate-selection board at brigade level or equivalent. (4) Phase 4: Final-selection board at the designated nominative CSM level.) Jackie said, The process was as rigorous as going through a promotion board. You never knew who was on the panel or the questions you would face. It was designed to select only the cream of the crop.”
After returning to Fort Hood Jackie was nominated for and inducted into the Sergeant Audie Murphy Club (SAMC), which is the Stateside version of the Sergeant Morales Club. SAMC is described as an elite organization of noncommissioned officers (NCOs) who have demonstrated performance and inherent leadership qualities and abilities characterized by those of Sergeant Audie Murphy, (As a squad leader, Murphy consistently demonstrated the highest qualities of leadership, professionalism and regard for the welfare of his soldiers.)
Jackie Stewart’s service to our country was exemplary. His life in the military was guided by his childhood and those who were his guides, his Mother Mary Evelyn Stewart (deceased) and his oldest brother, Larry Stewart, Master Sergeant, U.S. Air Force, Retired (deceased). After he was discharged, Jackie returned to his home town of Newport. What he learned in the military and his dedication to uphold and live by the Seven Army Values he learned at the beginning of his military career has followed him. Next week I will share more about Jackie Stewart, the civilian volunteer.
NEWS OF NOTE
AMVETS Post 75 –meets the first Thursday of each month. The January 7th meeting was postponed due to announced weather warnings. The meeting has been rescheduled for tomorrow night January 14, it will begin at 6 p.m. This meeting will be held at the Newport Printing 315 E Broadway, Newport and online through a Zoom format. If you would like to join the meeting on Zoom there will be a link provided on the Post 75 Facebook page or contact the Commander, Rob Watkins, at (423) 721-8918 for directions or more information.
Disabled American Veterans Chapter 102 — meets the third Thursday of each month. The next meeting will be this Thursday, January 21, at 148 Pine Street. Until further notice the meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Due to restrictions, there will not be a meal preceding the meeting. The hall will be open on Wednesdays, 9 a.m. to Noon. There will be no donuts or food available only coffee and drinks until further notice. Service officers will be available to help with claims or any questions. Masks will be required when inside the building and they will continue Social Distancing. You can call the Hall at (423) 532-8130 (Please leave a message) or Commander Larry Hartsell at 423-623-5112.
Rob Watkins is a totally disabled, Air Force, Vietnam combat veteran. He has worked with Veterans for over 40 years. As a member of local organizations, he continues his path to help others. Please send information, and dates for events, two weeks in advance, questions or suggestion; by mail to 565 Caney Creek Road Cosby, TN 37722 or c/o Newport Plain Talk, email; viewfromthebunker@yahoo.com, Facebook/View from the Bunker, or call 423-721-8918.
