NEWPORT—Several new projects are taking shape for the Economic Development Commission of Newport/Cocke County.
EDC/Partnership Executive Committee members met Thursday evening where they were updated on the projects by Partnership President Lucas Graham.
As news spreads about the county’s new innovation park, more companies have shown interest in building within the 100 acre site.
Graham said Project K is looking to build an 85,000 to 95,000 square foot facility in the new park with 10 to 15 full-time positions.
“This distribution center would be a new build in the park with a large capital investment,” Graham said.
“Although it is a low job count, some positions would pay in excess of $30 per hour. They have made a verbal offer to locate in the park. Engineering and site planning is being done, and they are waiting on quotes from contractors.”
The company associated with Project Sol also hopes to locate in the new park. Graham said this is not a project in the traditional sense as the company hopes to establish a multi-story office building in the park.
“They hope to build this complex and lease out the space to tenants. It fits the innovation theme of the park. This is an intriguing project.”
Developers with Project Lima are banking on the future of Newport and Cocke County with their potential investment in the county. Graham said the company is looking to build a large mixed-use development. Talks are ongoing, and Graham noted that “this is the type of project we would like to land. The company likes the look of the county five to seven years from now, and sees this as a good investment.”
Project V was the last of the new projects discussed at the meeting. Graham is in daily discussions with the company that is looking to build a new tourism related development in the county. The project is currently in the due diligence stages of the process.
Several ongoing projects were discussed during the meeting as well.
Work continues to recruit the company associated with Project Delta. To make the project work, it would require an aggregated property acquisition and redevelopment.
“There are a lot of hoops to jump through, but things are going well,” Graham said.
“If they proceed, this development would be in the 435 corridor.”
In finishing his report Graham informed the board that foundation footers are being poured for the Eternal Beverage site in the innovation park. He hopes to see steel for the structure erected in the coming weeks.
Chamber Director Lynn Ramsey provided an update on the chamber’s activities during the meeting.
Ramsey said networking events will begin again in May. The first in-person member breakfast since COVID hit the county will be held May 20 at 7:30 a.m. at the Tanner Building.
The 4th Wednesday Connection Lunch will be held April 28 at the Rustic Cow.
Rhythm on the River Concerts will kick off on June 3 with Grits from Dumplin Valley taking the stage.
The concerts will be held every other Thursday throughout June and July.
EDC/Partnership board members will meet again on May 20 at 5:30 p.m.
