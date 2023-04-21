Vols 1

A look at the graphic announcing Tennessee's matchup with Wisconsin, set for November 10 in Madison. 

 UTSports.com

The Tennessee basketball team will travel to Madison, Wisconsin, next season to face the Wisconsin Badgers at The Kohl Center on Friday, Nov. 10.

The Volunteers hosted the Badgers in Knoxville on Dec. 28, 2019, as the first game of a home-and-home series. But the onset of the COVID pandemic postponed the return trip to Wisconsin, initially set for November of 2020. This year's clash concludes the two-game contract.

