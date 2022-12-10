Since childhood I have always enjoyed Christmas carols, preferably AFTER Thanksgiving, and especially the old ones. Some go back to the 1600s, and sometimes have some obscure language that may not make sense in our present era. So, I thought it interesting to check a few out. 

Oh, bring us some figgy pudding: this is from "We Wish You A Merry Christmas" (1640s). Figgy pudding was a popular steamed cakelike dessert traditionally served at Christmas and made with mutton fat, eggs, brown sugar, breadcrumbs, spices, dried fruits and lots of brandy. The latter perhaps explains why “we won’t go until we get some”. The word “figgy” refers to a food that tastes like figs. 

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.