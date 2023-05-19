KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The National Fastpitch Coaches Association announced its all-region teams Thursday afternoon, with McKenna Gibson, Kiki Milloy and Ashley Rogers garnering Southeast First-Team All-Region.
The All-Region awards honor softball student-athletes from the NFCA's 10 regions with first, second and third-team selections. NFCA member head coaches from each respective region nominated student-athletes and voted for the teams. All awarded student-athletes now become eligible for the 2023 NFCA Division I All-America squads.
McKenna Gibson • 1B • So. • Santa Clarita, California
Tennessee's starting first baseman all season, Gibson is a first time NFCA All-Region member. She hit .380 on the year with 15 home runs and a team-leading 57 RBIs. Nicknamed Boo, she enters the NCAA Tournament with an OPS of 1.293.
From Santa, Clarita, California, Gibson was also named All-SEC First Team for the first time in her career last weekend.
Kiki Milloy • CF • Sr. • Woodinville, Washington
The nation's leader in home runs, Milloy has been named All-Region for the third time in her Tennessee career. Hitting 23 homers this season, her mark is a single-season school record. The senior outfielder ranks top five in the nation in on-base percentage (.566), runs per game (1.42) and slugging percentage (.972).
Milloy was named All-SEC First Team by the league's coaches this season for the second time in her career – it is her third All-SEC honor after being named to the second team a year ago.
Ashley Rogers • P • Gr. • Athens, Tennessee
Tennessee's ace in the circle, Rogers has been named All-Region First-Team for the third time in her career. An All-American in 2021, Rogers is 16-1 this season with the nation's third-best ERA at 0.70. Appearing in 23 games, she tossed 119.1 innings on the year with 10 complete games and six shutouts. The righty fanned 160 batters and held opponents to a .120 batting average.
Alongside Gibson and Milloy, Rogers was named All-SEC First Team this season.
Since 1997, the Lady Vols have totaled 84 All-Region selections from 44 different student-athletes.
Tennessee begins NCAA Tournament play at home this weekend, serving as host to the 18th consecutive NCAA Knoxville Regional at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium. The Lady Vols welcome Indiana, Louisville and Northern Kentucky for the postseason event.
