NFCA 1

The National Fastpitch Coaches Association announced its all-region teams Thursday afternoon, with McKenna Gibson, Kiki Milloy and Ashley Rogers garnering Southeast First-Team All-Region.

 UTSports.com

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The National Fastpitch Coaches Association announced its all-region teams Thursday afternoon, with McKenna Gibson, Kiki Milloy and Ashley Rogers garnering Southeast First-Team All-Region.

The All-Region awards honor softball student-athletes from the NFCA's 10 regions with first, second and third-team selections. NFCA member head coaches from each respective region nominated student-athletes and voted for the teams. All awarded student-athletes now become eligible for the 2023 NFCA Division I All-America squads.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.