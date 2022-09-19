OktOBERfest
Ober Gatlinburg Ski Area and Amusement Park will return to its German roots and celebrating Autumn with a traditional festival featuring Bavarian-style food, beer, costumes, and music when the 13th annual OktOBERfest returns with 38 days of merrymaking and fun from Sept. 23-Oct. 30.

The Smoky Mountain Oompah Band and the Musik Meisters, in authentic costume, will perform popular folk music with free shows each day during OktOBERfest. Shows will be held in the Seasons of Ober Restaurant at 1-3 p.m. and 5 p.m. daily. Guests may be seated 30 minutes prior to showtime. For those in need of festive nourishment, the restaurant menu will feature a variety of OktOBERfest signature dishes, including an assortment of schnitzel, sausage and sauerkraut entrees, stuffed cabbage rolls and Bavarian pretzels with bier cheese.

