Ober Gatlinburg Ski Area and Amusement Park will return to its German roots and celebrating Autumn with a traditional festival featuring Bavarian-style food, beer, costumes, and music when the 13th annual OktOBERfest returns with 38 days of merrymaking and fun from Sept. 23-Oct. 30.
The Smoky Mountain Oompah Band and the Musik Meisters, in authentic costume, will perform popular folk music with free shows each day during OktOBERfest. Shows will be held in the Seasons of Ober Restaurant at 1-3 p.m. and 5 p.m. daily. Guests may be seated 30 minutes prior to showtime. For those in need of festive nourishment, the restaurant menu will feature a variety of OktOBERfest signature dishes, including an assortment of schnitzel, sausage and sauerkraut entrees, stuffed cabbage rolls and Bavarian pretzels with bier cheese.
Ober’s outdoor Biergarten returns this year and is larger than ever. It features a stage with daily live entertainment and an impressive selection of German and specialty craft beers on tap. An eclectic selection of authentic collectible steins and other Oktoberfest apparel and gifts are available for purchase. Guests of all ages can enjoy outdoor games. On Saturdays and Sundays, kids can enjoy face painting and balloon twisting. Ober Gatlinburg’s OktOBERfest is a fun, family friendly event. Changing leaves and cooler temperatures make it the perfect time to visit the area and enjoy this indoor/outdoor festival!
Ober Gatlinburg Ski Area and Amusement Park is Tennessee’s only ski area and a favorite year-round, family friendly destination. At Ober Gatlinburg shopping, dining and attractions are just an Aerial Tram ride away. The Gatlinburg Aerial Tramway transports guests 2.1 miles, over the treetops with unparalleled views of the Smokies, to the lodge on Mount Harrison where guests are greeted with family friendly activities no matter the season. Attractions include the Ski Mountain Coaster, Alpine Slide, indoor Ice Arena, Ice Bumper Cars, Scenic Chairlift, Wildlife Encounter, summertime tubing and Kiddie Land rides. In wintertime the park transforms into a ski area offering 10 slopes for all abilities and a snow tubing hill.
