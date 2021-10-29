William Clark, contributing writer to Chicken Soup for the Soul, will be signing his books at Rustic Cow in Newport from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, November 6.
Clark’s fourth book was released this year, “A Walk on the Sunny Side.” This entertaining short story collection has 23 stories of inspiration, humor and adventure; including six Tennessee stories.
His third book, “Seeing Beyond the Shadows” is a message of peace about the great divide in America. One reader said his first novel, “A Light on the Path” is “better than “The Shack.”
His first nonfiction book, “Hope and the Approaching Apocalypse” is based on science as well as prophecy.
Clark’s publisher, “LifeRich Publishing” is a trademark of Reader’s Digest. Don’t miss his story in Chicken Soup for the Soul’s, “The Magic of Cats.” Clark will be drawing a door prize at 12 p.m. and 1 p.m.
